Sony Group CTO Hiroaki Kitano To Give Keynote Address At International CG And Interactive Tech Conference, SIGGRAPH Asia 2024
Date
11/25/2024 11:01:23 AM
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
TOKYO, Nov. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sony Group Corporation (Sony) today announced its participation as a sponsor in
SIGGRAPH Asia 2024, which will be held at Tokyo International Forum in Chiyoda, Tokyo from December 3 to 6, 2024. Hiroaki Kitano, Executive Deputy President and CTO, will give the keynote address on December 5.
Keynote
Continue Reading
SIGGRAPH Asia 2024: Co-Creating Worlds with Game Designers, Animators, and Filmmakers
Title: Co-Creating Worlds with Game Designers, Animators, and Filmmakers
Presenters: Hiroaki Kitano (Executive Deputy President and CTO, Sony Group Corporation) and guest speakers
Date and time: December 5, 2024, 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. JST (December 4, 2024, 8:00 – 9:00 p.m. EST)
Venue: Tokyo International Forum, Hall C
Language: English
Live streaming: Available at the Sony Group website, SIGGRAPH Asia 2024
Note: In-person participation requires SIGGRAPH Asia 2024 registration.
Kitano's keynote address will focus on how new technology is utilized in the process of creating intricate worlds that the creators envision. CTO Hiroaki Kitano will invite creators in game design, animation and filmmaking from across Sony to join him in presenting technical breakthroughs that are creating all-new possibilities for storytelling. Kitano and the creators will touch on various topics, from PlayStation's 30-year history of technical evolution, to today's convergence of cutting-edge production techniques in film and animation at Sony Pictures Entertainment.
Other SIGGRAPH Programs
Seven technologies in a wide variety of domains from Sony Group companies will be presented at the conference. Four demo presentations were accepted in the Emerging Technologies exhibition, which will showcase innovative interactive technologies, and three poster presentations were accepted for the poster exhibition.
Sony Exhibition Booth
Sony is also participating as a Creative Visionary Sponsor, showcasing technologies that support creativity. The Sony exhibition booth will feature a range of technologies, including a 360-degree transparent light field display, which allows multiple people to enjoy 3D images from all around, as well as various new prototypes of Spatial Reality Display which provide incredibly realistic 3D viewing experience without special glasses.
Details on tech presentations and exhibits will be released on the Sony Group website, SIGGRAPH Asia 2024 .
About SIGGRAPH Asia 2024
SIGGRAPH Asia is the Asian edition of a SIGGRAPH, the world's largest international conference on computer graphics and interactive technologies, and is held each year in an Asian city.
Schedule: December 3 – 6, 2024
Venue: Tokyo International Forum, Chiyoda City, Tokyo
SOURCE Sony Group Corporation
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE?
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED
MENAFN25112024003732001241ID1108923464
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.