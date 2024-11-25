Dr. Lucy Yan Named Head Of School At Shu Ren International Schools

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Yan brings over 20 years of academic and operational experience to advance Shu Ren's

mission of fostering lifelong global learners

BERKELEY, Calif., Nov. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Shu Ren International ("Shu Ren"), California's premier Mandarin immersion school that offers the International Baccalaureate (IB) program, announced today the appointment of Dr. Luxia (Lucy) Yan as Head of School. Under Dr. Yan's leadership, Shu Ren, a member of KSS Immersion Schools ("KSS") and one of the few schools in the United States that offers both Mandarin immersion and an IB Primary Years Programme (PYP), will continue to advance its commitment to excellence in multilingual education.

Dr. Lucy Yan, Head of School at Shu Ren International School

Continue Reading

With over two decades of experience as a teacher, leader, and superintendent in international schools, Dr. Yan brings a wealth of knowledge to her new role. Her previously held positions include Head of School, Academic Principal, Curriculum Director, and IB Chair of Multi-Program and Synchronized Evaluation Visits.

"We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Yan to our leadership team," said Gaby Rowe, CEO of KSS Immersion Schools. "Her core belief that students are the agents of their own learning and partners in the learning process will play a crucial role in advancing our mission. Under her leadership, our current and future students will thrive academically and develop a strong sense of international mindedness which is now table stakes for future success."

Dr. Yan's extensive experience in various IB programs-spanning the Career-Related Programme (CP), Diploma Programme (DP), Middle Years Programme (MYP), and PYP-is complemented by her deep commitment to fostering student agency and leadership. Her focus on nurturing students' development aligns with Shu Ren's mission to empower students to become internationally minded critical thinkers and lifelong learners.

Founded in 2008, Shu Ren is the only early childhood and elementary school in the San Francisco Bay Area to offer both Mandarin immersion education and also the IB's PYP for children ages 3-12.

"I am honored to join the Shu Ren community and work with our incredible teachers and staff who share my passion for teaching the IB program and empowering the next generation," said Dr. Yan. "Our enriching and engaging environment is the perfect place for students to develop critical communication and academic skills. I look forward to leading our strong, caring, multilingual, and culturally aware group of global citizens."

About Shu Ren International Schools

Shu Ren International Schools , part of the KSS Immersion Schools network, is a pioneering Mandarin immersion school located in Berkeley, California, offering a comprehensive International Baccalaureate (IB) curriculum from preschool through Grade 5. With a mission to empower students to become compassionate, confident, and globally-minded individuals, Shu Ren combines an immersive bilingual education with a strong foundation in inquiry-based learning. The school's unique approach emphasizes not only academic excellence but also the development of critical communication, cultural competency, and problem-solving skills essential in a globalized world. At Shu Ren, students are nurtured to be lifelong learners and innovative thinkers who contribute meaningfully to the world around them.

Media Contact :

Jessica Curley, [email protected]



SOURCE Shu Ren International School

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED