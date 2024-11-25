Michael Baker International Increases Geographic Reach With Fayetteville, Arkansas, Office

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Firm's third Arkansas location opens in rapidly growing market

Michael Baker International , a global leader in engineering, planning and consulting services, today announced the opening of the firm's Fayetteville, Arkansas, office.

The office is the firm's third Arkansas location, joining outposts in Little Rock and Bentonville, and will serve as an extension of Bentonville operations, which has exceeded its existing office capacity due to the high demand for the firm's urban roadway design and construction inspection services in Northwest Arkansas. The office will be led by Mike Stengel, P.E., Office Executive for Michael Baker's Bentonville location.

"We are thrilled to expand Michael Baker's footprint in the fast-growing Northwest Arkansas region. This new location will allow us to better serve statewide clients and accelerate growth in Arkansas," said Tommy Montgomery, P.E., Southern Regional Director at Michael Baker International. "In opening our third Arkansas office, Michael Baker is reaffirming our commitment to our local clients and community. We look forward to continuing to Make a Difference in Arkansas and beyond."

The new Fayetteville location enables Michael Baker to better serve the firm's clients and provides an additional gateway for delivering its full spectrum of services to the Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT) and other public and private clients, including major universities and retailers in the region. Additionally, the new office's prominent location in a high-traffic area will enhance the firm's engagement with clients and elevate its visibility as it continues to expand.

Michael Baker was recently named as one of the 2024 Best Places to Work in Arkansas by Arkansas Business Magazine. The new Fayetteville location will accommodate the firm's growing workforce and provide room for ongoing expansion.

About Michael Baker International

Michael Baker International is a leading provider of engineering and consulting services spanning five distinct Verticals: Infrastructure, Design-Build Services, Federal Programs and Services, Consulting and Technology Solutions (CTS) and Sustainable and Resilient Solutions (SRS). The firm's Practices encompass all facets of infrastructure, including design and civil engineering for diverse bridge, highway, water, rail and transit and aviation projects, as well as planning, architecture, environmental and construction and program management. For more than 80 years, the company has been a trusted partner to clients, providing comprehensive services and solutions, delivering expertise and quality, and embracing emerging technologies and the latest innovations – like intelligent transportation, engineered models and public safety software as a service (SaaS).

The company has more than 4,900 employees across more than 90 office locations. Michael Baker's Wolf Pack is committed to Making a Difference for clients and communities through a culture of innovation, collaboration and technological advancement while evolving its business to become a full-service engineering and consulting firm.

