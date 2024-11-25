Cistto Founder Li An: 'We Deliver Unique Products To Enhance The Skincare Experience For North American Consumers'

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cistto, a cutting-edge brand dedicated to repairing sensitive skin, announced their expanding into the North American market. Cistto has quickly captured the hearts of modern travelers in China with its gentle yet effective

skincare solutions. In just four short years, Cistto has garnered acclaim from the scientific community, received endorsements from professionals, and built a loyal following among users. Now, Cistto is set to introduce its distinctive skincare philosophy and products to North America, promising consumers a brand new array of options. Cistto founder Li An, introduced the inspiring brand story behind this innovative label.

Cistto: Gentle Skincare for the Modern Traveler.

Origins: The Beginning of a Journey

In reflecting on the origins of Cistto, Li shared, "The inception of Cistto was born from my passion for exploring the world and a profound understanding of the skincare needs that arise during travel. As someone with sensitive skin, I intimately grasp the challenges of navigating diverse climates and vibrant urban environments. Cosmetics often take a backseat; the true priority is clean, healthy, and protected skin. Yet, packing a cumbersome assortment of skincare bottles is far from practical. I longed for a solution that seamlessly fused the convenience of travel with the specialized care that sensitive skin demands."

This yearning inspired the creation of Cistto-offering both convenience and efficacy for those with sensitive skin. Li elaborated, "Our team envisioned a skincare line designed for real people-those leading busy lives who refuse to compromise on their skin's health and comfort. The products we aim to develop simplify the skincare regimen while elegantly marrying innovation with a soothing and luxurious experience."

Current Growth: Innovation and Recognition

Cistto's rapid growth in the Chinese market has been nothing short of remarkable. Li revealed, "We've successfully launched three main product lines-essential skincare, advanced repair, and anti-aging for sensitive skin. With annual sales exceeding 45 million USD and over 2 million loyal customers served each year, Cistto has quickly become a trusted name. In 2020, Cistto introduced the industry's first disposable makeup remover oil. Not only is the formula highly effective and gentle, providing deep cleansing while caring for the skin's barrier, but the single-use packaging also offers greater convenience, especially for those who love to travel or are constantly on the go."

Cistto's products have been repeatedly recognized for their innovation and performance, earning prestigious industry awards such as the "Bazaar Beauty Award" and the "Trends Health Innovation Award." With over 250 dermatologists endorsing and recommending its products, Li expressed his pride, stating, "This is a testament to Cistto's unwavering commitment to quality and efficacy."

Future: Expanding into the North American Market

When discussing Cistto's recent plans, Li shared, "Cistto has been actively pursuing brand collaborations, such as our partnership with Butter Bear, which has received a positive response. At present, we are also expanding into the North American market." This strategic move stems from a keen understanding of the potential within the North American beauty sector. Li explained, "With the advantages of a globalized supply chain and strong economic growth, Chinese beauty brands are innovating at an impressive pace, driving transformation in global markets. We've observed that the North American beauty market remains relatively traditional, with a limited range of products. Many consumer needs are yet to be met, presenting opportunities for product iteration and innovation. Cistto hopes to introduce more differentiated products to North American consumers, enriching their skincare experience and offering them novel, high-quality choices."

