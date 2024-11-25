Shared Hope International Supports Nomination Of Pam Bondi As United States Attorney General

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Washington, D.C., Nov. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For more information, contact:

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Shared Hope International, a leading nonprofit organization dedicated to combating human trafficking, enthusiastically supports the nomination of Pam Bondi as United States Attorney General. Bondi, the former Attorney General of Florida, has a proven track record in tackling criminal cases and advocating for policy changes to combat sex trafficking.

Linda Smith, Founder of Shared Hope International and a former member of Congress, expressed her support for Bondi's nomination, stating, "The nomination of Pam Bondi is exactly what this country needs as we take the fight to those who traffic humans, whether in the sex or labor. We look forward to her confirmation and are confident she will bring her knowledge and experience combatting human trafficking to support the critical work of the U.S. Department of Justice."

Bondi's extensive experience in law enforcement and her dedication to combating human trafficking make her an ideal candidate for the position of United States Attorney General. Throughout her tenure as Florida's Attorney General, Bondi demonstrated a strong commitment to seeking justice for victims of human trafficking.

Shared Hope International has previously collaborated with Attorney General Bondi's office on several anti-trafficking events. Shared Hope International has provided detailed information at the request of the Florida State Resources Committee, which was developed to address the specific response mechanisms available in Florida for victims of sex trafficking.

Shared Hope International supports Bondi's unwavering determination and passion in the fight against this heinous crime.

As United States Attorney General, Bondi will have the opportunity to further advance the fight against human trafficking on a national scale.

Shared Hope International urges the Senate to swiftly confirm Pam Bondi as the United States Attorney General, recognizing her exceptional qualifications and unwavering commitment to combating human trafficking.



About Shared Hope International

Founded in 1998 by then-U.S. Congresswoman Linda Smith, Shared Hope International is a national nonprofit organization with a threefold mission to prevent the conditions that foster sex trafficking: prevent sex trafficking through training, awareness and collaboration; restore survivors of sex trafficking, and bring justice through legislative and policy solutions. Shared Hope engages in diverse training, intervention, and legislative activities that confront sex trafficking in communities throughout the U.S.

