A New Club For Travel & Hospitality Brands

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) By embracing collaboration and creativity, Arrimo aims to inspire a new generation of experiences with authenticity and innovation.” - FurqanTORONTO, CANADA, November 25, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Arrimo proudly announces the launch of the Travel & Hospitality Club, an exclusive membership designed for brands in the travel and hospitality seeking to innovate, push boundaries, and lead the next chapter of travel marketing.



Arrimo's experience within the industry has revealed a significant need; while many companies create visually appealing content, creativity and storytelling often lag. This insight prompted Arrimo to address how these brands could expand their reach while maintaining authenticity.



The Travel & Hospitality Club answers this need through strategic collaboration. Partnering with a curated network of niche travel content creators specializing in visual and narrative storytelling, the club aims to craft experiences that deeply resonate with audiences.



Arrimo invites hotels, resorts, retreats, yacht charter companies, travel start-ups, etc. to apply for membership as founding members of the Travel & Hospitality Club. Membership benefits include bespoke content creation, enhanced brand visibility, and strategic partnerships.



The program will commence in early 2025, with applications closing end of 2024. Each application will be personally reviewed by Arrimo's team to ensure alignment with the vision for innovation and excellence. Only a select handful of founding members will be chosen, making this a unique opportunity in travel marketing.



An annual membership fee grants access to this exclusive network, empowering brands to thrive in a competitive market.



Interested brands can apply now to join the Travel & Hospitality Club. Please apply here .





About Arrimo



Arrimo is a Canadian company, built to help travel & hospitality brands grow through authentic storytelling. Through an innovative blend of visual content creation and strategic partnerships, Arrimo helps its members enhance brand visibility across international markets. Arrimo is reimagining the future of travel marketing.

Furqan Khan

Arrimo

+1 613-770-2458

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.