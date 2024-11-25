Activate Care Partners With Phytech Informatics To Streamline Billing And Revenue Cycle Management On Carelink Platform

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Partnering with PhyTech allows us to expand the functionality of our CareLink platform, providing users with essential tools to drive efficiency and improve cash flow.” - Ted QuinnBOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Activate Care, a leader in care coordination and community management, is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with PhyTech Informatics, specialists in medical billing, credentialing, and revenue cycle management. This collaboration introduces a robust new billing functionality to Activate Care's CareLink platform, allowing users to submit both medical and non-medical claims electronically to insurance payers.



With this integration, care providers and social service organizations can simplify the claims process, managing the entire cycle-from data collection to payment posting-within CareLink. Additionally, reconciliation reporting ensures greater visibility into claim status and financial performance. By automating these workflows, Activate Care's customers will experience fewer administrative challenges, allowing them to concentrate more fully on delivering high-quality, coordinated care.



“Partnering with PhyTech allows us to expand the functionality of our CareLink platform, providing users with essential financial tools to drive efficiency and improve cash flow,” said Ted Quinn, CEO of Activate Care.“This addition supports our mission to streamline complex operations and ensure our customers can focus on patient and community care.”



PhyTech's specialized billing expertise integrates seamlessly with Activate Care's platform, bringing a complete solution for handling both medical and social services claims in one unified interface. The partnership highlights a shared goal: to remove administrative burdens and support the financial stability of healthcare and social service organizations.



“We're excited to collaborate with Activate Care to make our billing solutions available through CareLink,” said Chris Gaspard, COO of PhyTech Informatics.“With this integration, organizations gain a straightforward, effective way to manage every step of the billing cycle-enabling them to dedicate more time to what matters most: improving patient outcomes.”



This partnership reflects both companies' commitment to empowering healthcare and social service organizations with tools that enhance operational efficiency, financial accountability, and care quality.



For more information about the partnership and the benefits of the integrated billing platform, please visit ActivateCare's website or contact their team at ....



About Activate Care

Activate Care provides care coordination solutions that enable communities to work together to address complex health and social needs. The CareLink platform connects healthcare, social services, and community organizations to deliver seamless, patient-centered care.



About PhyTech Informatics

PhyTech Informatics specializes in medical billing, credentialing, and revenue cycle management, offering providers and social service organizations solutions to enhance financial efficiency and operational performance.



