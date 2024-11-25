Safetica Launches Intelligent Data Security To Protect Enterprise Teams As They Work

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Safetica Announces Intelligent Data Security

New Safetica release introduces AI-powered to accurately evaluate data risks and secure sensitive enterprise data.

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Today Safetica, the leader in Data Security solutions, announced the launch of Intelligent Data Security, a groundbreaking new way for enterprises to protect their sensitive data.

Intelligent Data Security protects enterprise data using an advanced AI-powered technology called Contextual Defense . In modern dynamic work environments, traditional tools fall short by not understanding the context surrounding individual data operations. Intelligent Data Security looks beyond the content at the who, what, when, where and how of operations involving sensitive data, to understand where the real data risks are.

The technology announced today combines a rich mix of contextual signals including metadata, applications, and user behavior to accurately classify sensitive data, precisely identify risky behavior, and then adapt defenses to implement proactive security measures exactly where they are needed. Intelligent Data Security comes with built-in intelligence and smart, ready to use policies that provide protection from the moment Safetica is deployed, which is typically in less than an hour.

“Traditional Data Loss Prevention (DLP) tools are complex, and time-consuming to deploy. We're pushing the boundaries of what is possible. I believe that Safetica is setting a new standard in the industry, making data protection easier, more understandable and accessible – and creating a safer environment." shares Mirek Kren, CEO of Safetica

