Gaming Takes Over Family Prime Time Entertainment

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

New research shows gaming is replacing television as the heart of family time, creating opportunities for brands to connect with multi-generational audiences

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- New research from Livewire , the global gaming marketing leader, has revealed a profound shift in family entertainment. Saturday night has long been considered prime time for families to come together and enjoy each other's company. Twenty years ago, this meant gathering around the big screen to watch TV shows or movies. But in 2024, gaming has taken center stage as the new way families connect.

The groundbreaking research, based on a comprehensive study of 2,100 parents across the US, UK, and Australia, documents this transformation in family entertainment. The study reveals that 74% of families now play video games together regularly, with gaming prime-time occurring between 5 PM and 10 PM, especially on Saturdays. This isn't just a change in entertainment choices; it represents a fundamental shift in family priorities, where interactive play is preferred over passive viewing.

"As a modern-day father of younger kids, I know from experience the landscape has evolved," said Tom Simpson, CEO of Livewire. "There has been a clear shift in family priorities, where playing games together is favored over traditional forms of entertainment like watching television. Globally, the new Saturday night prime-time is Saturday night game-time."

Further implications of this research highlight a critical insight for brands - in a world of constant digital distractions, gaming represents a rare moment of undivided family attention. While traditional TV viewing often competes with second screens, 83% of parents reported no second screen distractions during family gaming session. This focused engagement extends to brand presence, with 96% of parents welcoming in-game branding that aligns with parental values and enhances the gaming experience, signaling a new era in family engagement. The traditional Saturday night prime-time TV ad buy is evolving into gaming-based activations on platforms like Fortnite, Roblox, and Minecraft, where families are actively creating memories together.

Key findings from the research include:

74% of families play video games together regularly, with peak gaming times between 5 PM and 10 PM

83% of parents reported no second-screen distractions during gaming sessions, versus high distraction rates during family viewing of traditional TV (source: PewResearch 2024)

96% of parents welcome brand integrations that align with parental values and enhance the gaming experience

70% of parents report gaming has become a positive influence on their children's social and cognitive skill development

Prime gaming platforms for family engagement include Fortnite, Roblox, and Minecraft

Gaming has reduced traditional TV viewing time by 40% among co-playing families

Beyond entertainment, gaming has emerged as a powerful platform for child development. Seventy percent of respondents noted that gaming has become a positive influence on their children's development, fostering essential skills from strategic thinking to emotional resilience. This combination of entertainment and education has transformed gaming into more than just a pastime-it's becoming a new family tradition that bridges generations.

The comprehensive study, conducted across the US, UK, and Australia, surveyed 2,100 parents of children aged 4-17, providing insight into how modern families spend time together.

For more information about the research or to see the full report, visit livewire .

###

About Livewire

Livewire is a global gaming marketing company building the next-gen attention platform. By combining ad tech, gaming media exclusives, and brand strategy, Livewire is the single entry point into gaming for brands. Livewire enables brands to reach gamers at scale through in-game ads, custom integrations, world builds, and much more. They have delivered award-winning integrated gaming campaigns for the world's biggest names, including Samsung, Maybelline, Uber, and A24. Learn more at livewire.

Katie Timmons

Sheldon Strategy and Consulting

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.