Cabinet Approves Rs 2,481 Crore National Mission On Natural Farming Scheme

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Nov 25 (IANS) The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Narendra Modi on Monday approved the launching of the National Mission on Natural Farming as a standalone Centrally Sponsored Scheme under the of and Farmers' Welfare.

The scheme has a total outlay of Rs 2,481 crore of which the of India's share is Rs 1,584 crore while the state share is Rs 897 crore, till the 15th Finance Commission (2025-26).

The government of India has launched the National Mission on Natural Farming (NMNF) to promote natural farming in mission mode across the country as a standalone Centrally Sponsored Scheme under the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare, according to an official statement issued after the Cabinet meeting.

"Rooted in the traditional knowledge inherited from their forefathers, farmers will practise Natural Farming (NF) as a chemical free farming which involves local livestock integrated natural farming methods, diversified crop systems, etc. NF follows local agro-ecological principles rooted in local knowledge, location specific technologies and is evolved as per the local agro-ecology," the statement said.

NMNF aims at promoting NF practices for providing safe and nutritious food for all.

The Mission is designed to support farmers to reduce input cost of cultivation and dependency to externally purchased inputs. Natural farming will build & maintain healthy soil ecosystems, promote biodiversity and encourage diverse cropping systems to enhance resilience as suitable to the local agroecology are the benefits of natural farming.

NMNF is launched as a shift to scientifically revive and strengthen agriculture practices towards sustainability, climate resilience and healthy food for farmer families and consumers.

In the next two years, NMNF will be implemented in 15,000 clusters in Gram Panchayats, which are willing, & reach 1 crore farmers and initiate Natural Farming (NF) in 7.5 lakh Ha area.

Preference will be given to areas having prevalence of practising NF farmers, SRLM / PACS / FPOs, etc.

Further, need-based 10,000 Bio-input Resource Centres (BRCs) will be set-up to provide easy availability and accessibility to ready-to-use NF inputs for farmers, the statement explained.

Under NMNF, around 2,000 NF Model Demonstration Farms shall be established at Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVKs), Agricultural Universities (AUs) and farmers' fields, and shall be supported by experienced and trained Farmer Master Trainers.

The willing farmers will be trained in Model Demonstration Farms on the NF package of practices, preparation of NF inputs, etc. near their villages in KVKs, AUs and practising NF farmers' fields. 18.75 lakh trained willing farmers will prepare inputs like Jeevamrit, Beejamrit, etc. by using their livestock or procure from BRCs. 30,000 Krishi Sakhis/ CRPs will be deployed for awareness generation, mobilisation and handholding of willing farmers in the clusters.

Natural Farming practices will help farmers to reduce input cost of cultivation and dependency on externally purchased inputs while rejuvenating soil health, fertility & quality and building resilience to climate risks like waterlogging, flood, drought, etc.

These practices also reduce health risks from exposure to fertilisers, pesticides, etc. and provide healthy and nutritious food for the farmers' family. Further, through Natural Farming, a healthy Mother Earth is bequeathed to the future generations.

Through improvement of soil carbon content and water use efficiency, there is an increase in soil microorganisms and biodiversity in NF.

Farmers will be provided with an easy simple certification system and dedicated common branding to provide access to market their natural farming produce. Real time geo-tagged and referenced monitoring of NMNF implementation shall be done through an online portal.

Convergence with existing schemes and support structures of Government of India/ State Governments/ National & International Organisations shall be explored for enhancing local livestock population, development of NF Model Demonstration Farms at Central Cattle Breeding Farms/ Regional Fodder Stations, provide market linkages at district/ block/ GP levels through convergence for local farmers' markets, APMC (Agricultural Produce Market Committee) Mandis, Haats, Depots, etc.

Additionally, students will be engaged in NMNF through the RAWE program and dedicated Undergraduate, Postgraduate & Diploma courses on NF, the statement added.