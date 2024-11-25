Groundfloor Recognized Again By Deloitte, Ranking No. 253 On Its Prestigious Fast 500 Technology List

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Groundfloor was also named a finalist for the Benzinga Fintech and IMN Single-Family Awards

Groundfloor , the award-winning alternative with over $1.7 billion in investment volume, has once again been named to Deloitte's prestigious Fast 500 list , ranking No. 253. The annual list honors the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and tech companies in North America. Groundfloor achieved 455% revenue growth over the three-year evaluation period, marking its fourth time receiving this recognition.

This acknowledgment comes during a standout year for

Groundfloor, which continues to be honored for its innovation and steady growth. Beyond the Fast 500, Groundfloor was recently named a finalist for the Benzinga Fintech Award in the Alternative Investments category and the IMN Single-Family Awards for Fix & Flip/DSCR Lender of the Year. In 2024, the company also earned spots on the Forbes Fintech 50 for the first time and the Inc. 5000 list for the fifth consecutive year.

"This recognition is another indicator of the groundswell of individual investors who are allocating capital directly to alternative real estate investments," said co-founder and CEO Brian Dally. "Our unique platform and capital structure has armed Groundfloor with the capacity to grow and build on our track record as a top-tier single family residential housing capital provider and asset manager in the face of challenging interest rate conditions."

Groundfloor's momentum in 2024 continued with the launch of several products, including the Flywheel Portfolio introduced last month. A new type of financial product, the Flywheel allows investors to hyper-diversify their alternative real estate investment portfolios by instantly investing into hundreds of real estate loans at once, even down to even fractions of a cent.

For over 11 years, Groundfloor has been at the forefront of transforming real estate investing by making it accessible to everyone, regardless of accreditation status. Real estate has long been the best-performing asset class, yet the most lucrative opportunities were out of reach for most individual investors. Groundfloor changed that by becoming the category creator for private real estate debt investing with its founding in 2013, allowing everyone to participate in high-yield, short-term investments. Today, Groundfloor still offers a minimum investment barrier of just $100 for investors, allowing the company to attract 290,000 registered users and facilitate over $1.7 billion in investments by retail investors. To date, Groundfloor has provided over $1.4 billion in repayments, while rolling out new products like the Flywheel Portfolio that continue to innovate the space-even as competitors falter and in the face of market headwinds. Additionally, Groundfloor offers the industry's highest levels of transparency and oversight for a private company, operating with disclosures similar to that of a public company.

To learn more about Groundfloor and begin investing, visit Groundfloor or download the apps on the Apple App Store or Google Play .

About Groundfloor

Groundfloor is an award-winning fintech company that levels the playing field in financial markets for individual investors. Known for its regulatory prowess and developing completely new financial products for alternative investing, the company was the very first to be qualified to offer direct real estate debt investments for both accredited and non-accredited audiences alike. The company has won numerous awards for its product innovation and growth, including the Forbes Fintech 50 and five years in a row of being on the Inc. 5000 List. Since it launched in 2013, Groundfloor's investors have consistently seen 10% annualized returns across its short-term investment offerings. For more information or to get started investing fractionally in real estate, visit Groundfloor .



