Charm Industrial Selects Manufacturo As Partner To Scale Manufacturing Operations

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

BREA, Calif., Nov. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Charm Industrial, a leading climate company that specializes in the capture and permanent removal of carbon, has selected Manufacturo for a new strategic partnership.

Founded in 2018, Charm Industrial utilizes "fast pyrolysis" to convert biomass into a liquid bio-oil, which is then injected underground for permanent carbon sequestration. Nature remains one of the most effective systems for capturing carbon from the atmosphere, and Charm builds on this by

repurposing otherwise wasted biomass to efficiently and economically return oil to the ground for permanent sequestration.

"Scaling carbon removal-responsibly and fast-is key to combating climate change. Manufacturo's all-in-one software solution will be instrumental in our efforts to achieve this objective and scale our high-quality carbon removals. Our organizations share a common vision of the future of manufacturing, and we look forward to working closely with their team to further advance our environmental initiatives," says Dillon Card, Operations Engineering Manager, Charm Industrial.

Manufacturo provided a customized process control solution that aligned with Charm's vision for operational efficiency while ensuring highly precise traceability records for their carbon ledger. This direct integration was made possible by

Manufacturo's extensive API functionality and advanced data management.

"The data interoperability between Manufacturo

and Charm's custom carbon accounting software, Ledger, is going to ensure

accurate tracking of production outputs to ensure the highest quality

carbon credits." Jackson Lisec ,

Sr. Manufacturing

Engineer at Charm.

This collaborative partnership demonstrates the shared commitment of Manufacturo and Charm to address climate change with new innovations and cutting-edge technology.

"We are very excited about growing this collaborative partnership with Charm, the fastest growing carbon removal technology on the market," says Kenzo Takai, Chief Operations Officer (COO), Manufacturo. "Our integrated software solution provides a suite of applications that can accelerate the advancement of Charm's "bio-oil sequestration" approach. Manufacturo is honored to support their efforts dedicated to reversing the harmful effects of air pollution and achieving the goal of returning the atmosphere to 280 ppm CO2."

About Charm Industrial

Charm Industrial is a carbon sequestration company converting agricultural waste into carbon-dense bio-oil to be permanently sequestered underground or used as a fuel source for steel production.

You can learn more about Charm Industrial by visiting

About

Manufacturo

Manufacturo provides a comprehensive software solution tailored for complex manufacturers across the aerospace, defense, aviation, and energy sectors. Its cloud-based platform helps manufacturing companies streamline and enhance production, improve operational efficiency, simplify complexities, and manage compliance through advanced technology and customizable tools.

You can learn more about Manufacturo by visiting

SOURCE Manufacturo, Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED