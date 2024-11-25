ANNOUNCING THE 2025 YOUNGARTS AWARD WINNERS

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

MIAMI, Nov. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

YoungArts announces the 2025 YoungArts award winners -more than 800 of the most accomplished young artists from across the country, heralding the next generation of artists to watch. YoungArts award winners are selected through a highly competitive application, which is reviewed by panels of esteemed, discipline-specific artists in a rigorous adjudication process. A complete list of the 2025 winners, all 15–18 years old or in grades 10–12, is available at youngarts/winners .

Chase Ra'Mel Phillips. Photo by Jason Koerner.

Continue Reading

YoungArts award winners have demonstrated exceptional technique, a strong sense of artistry, and an extraordinary commitment to developing their craft. This year, winners were selected from nearly 11,000 applications across 10 artistic disciplines – classical music, dance, design, film, jazz, photography, theater, visual arts, voice and writing. Each award winner will receive a monetary award of $250.

YoungArts award winners are eligible for exclusive creative and professional development support throughout their careers including microgrants and financial awards and presentation opportunities in collaboration with major venues and cultural partners nationwide. 2025 YoungArts winners also have the opportunity to participate in YoungArts Labs , all-expenses-paid learning intensives with field-defining artists in Los Angeles, New York and Nashville .

YoungArts award winners with distinction are invited to Miami for National YoungArts Week, January 5-12, 2025. During the week, participants share their work, which is further evaluated for cash awards of up to $10,000; experience interdisciplinary classes and workshops; and receive mentorship from leading artists in their fields. Participants will learn from notable artists such as

ballerina Misty Copeland , dance artists Rashaun Mitchell and Silas Reiner , actress Lorna Courtney , multidisciplinary artist Brian Ellison , and National Bestselling Author

and Filmmaker Abigail Hing Wen .

Winners with distinction are also eligible to be nominated to become U.S. Presidential Scholars in the Arts, one of the highest honors given to high school seniors by the President of the United States. YoungArts, the sole nominating agency, nominates 60 artists to the White House Commission on Presidential Scholars, from which the 20 U.S. Presidential Scholars in the Arts are selected.



YoungArts award winners join a distinguished group of more than 22,000 accomplished artists including Daniel Arsham, Jon Batiste, Terence Blanchard, Camille A. Brown, Timothée Chalamet, Viola Davis, Amanda Gorman, Denyce Graves, Judith Hill, Jennifer Koh, Tarell Alvin McCraney, Andrew Rannells, Desmond Richardson, Jean Shin, Hunter Schafer and Shaina Taub.

For more information:

youngarts , Instagram , YouTube and Facebook .

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE YoungArts

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED