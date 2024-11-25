Tis' The Season For Savings With Dave & Buster's Thanksgiving Week Of Deals

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

More Games, More Food, More Fun at Dave & Buster's

DALLAS, Nov. 25, 2024

Dave & Buster's – the premier eatertainment and sports watching destination for families and friends – announced today it will be open on Thanksgiving Day and offering exciting ways to save with a suite of Thanksgiving, Black Friday and Week deals to help you Eat, Drink, Play & Watch all week long.

From daily food and drink discounts to half price games and more ways to watch the big games, Dave & Buster's is the go-to spot for endless fun and incredible value this Thanksgiving. Nationwide offers include:



Friendsgiving at D&B: Wednesday, November 27:

Grab Your Crew and head to D&B for Friendsgiving and enjoy 1⁄2 priced games, $5 Drafts all day and happy hour specials.

Thanksgiving Day (Thursday, November 28):

All

D&B locations nationwide are open on Thanksgiving! Head to D&B and celebrate Turkey Day with unbeatable deals to Eat, Drink, Play & Watch including $5 Drafts all day, $5 late-night bites, and an All You Can Eat Wings deal with a $10 Power Card.

Black Friday, Friday, November 29 :

One Day Only Black Friday Bonanza! Take a break from shopping and get some time to play with $10 Unlimited 1 Hour of Game Play at D&B.

Cyber Week, Friday, November 29- Monday, December 2:

Gifting extravaganza! Shop Dave & Buster's gift cards and purchase online to receive a $15 Bonus card with purchase of a $50 gift card - more gaming for you and a friend!

"We know our customers are seeking fun entertainment, activities and food and drink offers to take advantage of with their families and friends - especially over the holidays. This Thanksgiving, we're giving our guests more ways to do just that," said Megan Tobin, Chief Marketing Officer for Dave & Buster's. "Whether watching the big games, enjoying delicious sips and bites or playing our vast assortment of games - Dave & Buster's is the perfect way to spend this Thanksgiving and the long holiday weekend with family and friends."

With more than 140 state-of-the-art games, innovative and immersive watch experiences and newly reimagined craft menu, guests will experience everything families and crew connectors alike love about Dave & Buster's at a wallet-friendly price. Get ready for entertainment like never before.

Dave & Buster's nationwide will be open on Thanksgiving Day and throughout the week and weekend. To find the nearest Dave & Buster's to you, check hours of operation and learn more about the specials offered in your area, visit .

About Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc.

Founded in 1982 and headquartered in Coppell, Texas, Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc., is the owner and operator of 228 venues in North America that offer premier entertainment and dining experiences to guests through two distinct brands: Dave & Buster's and Main Event. The Company has 168 Dave & Buster's branded stores in 43 states, Puerto Rico, and Canada and offers guests the opportunity to "Eat, Drink, Play and Watch," all in one location. Each store offers a full menu of entrées and appetizers, a complete selection of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, and an extensive assortment of entertainment attractions centered around playing games and watching live sports and other televised events. The Company also operates 60 Main Event branded stores in 21 states across the country, and offers state-of-the-art bowling, laser tag, hundreds of arcade games and virtual reality, making it the perfect place for families to connect and make memories. For more information about each brand, visit daveandbusters

and mainevent.

