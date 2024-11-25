Antifouling Coatings Market Trends Analysis Report 2024: Middle East, Brazil, And India To Fuel Growth - Forecasts To 2030

New developments in ship-based logistics services in emerging economies including Middle East countries, Brazil, and India is estimated to fuel market growth for these coatings. Increasing need for embedded compact systems as prerequisite in deep water offshore reserves coupled with rising importance for Floating Production Storage Offloading (FPSO) in upstream oil & gas sector is anticipated to result in an up surging demand for antifouling paints.



Copper-based antifouling paints segment dominated the global industry and accounted for a revenue of 45.8% in 2023. The segment is primarily driven by growth in new shipbuilding and repair activities along with increasing demand for the leisure boat market. The hybrid antifouling paints segment is anticipated to witness the fastest CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period. Rising environmental concerns, advanced performance requirements, and growing awareness about adoption of sustainable solutions drive the forecasted growth.

Shipping vessels segment dominated the market and accounted for revenue of 30.8% in 2023. The growth is driven by increasing demand for global trade and transportation. Fishing boats segment is expected to witness a significant CAGR over the forecast period. The growth is attributed to increasing demand for seafood and fishing activities.

Asia Pacific antifouling coatings market held the largest revenue share of the global industry and accounted for 70.3% in 2023.

The leading players in the Antifouling Coatings market include:



Akzo Nobel N.V.

Jotun

Hempel A/S

PPG Industries

The Sherwin-Williams Company

Gruppo Boero

Axalta Coating Systems

BASF SE

Nippon Paint Marine Coatings Co., Ltd.

Kansai Paint Co., Ltd. Altex Coatings

