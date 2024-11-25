RTA Completes Installation Of 1,000 Advanced Lighting Units In Umm Suqeim 1, Abu Hail, And Al Baraha

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Measures taken are part of a plan to illuminate

areas

Dubai. Roads and Authority. 25th November 2024:

Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has completed street lighting projects in Umm Suqeim 1, Abu Hail, and Al Baraha. This initiative is part of the 2024–2026 Street Lighting Plan , which targets the illumination of 40 areas across Dubai by the end of 2026.

This initiative aligns with RTA's strategy to enhance Dubai's road and infrastructure, including the modernization of street lighting systems across the emirate. The plan supports Dubai's ongoing development, addressing urban expansion and population growth while meeting the aspirations of residents and visitors to make the city's neighbourhoods among the most vibrant and attractive globally.

Hussain Al Banna, CEO

of Traffic and Roads Agency, RTA stated: 'RTA has prioritized the use of the latest smart and innovative technologies that are compatible with the UAE's climatic conditions to enhance traffic safety and security for road users, including both vehicles and pedestrians. These measures also actively contribute to sustainability, as we have installed 959 poles and 1,010 environmentally friendly LED lighting units, along with laying 47,140 metres of underground cables in Umm Suqeim 1, Abu Hail, and Al Baraha.'

'Currently, we are executing a series of lighting projects across various locations, including Mirdif, Umm Suqeim 2 and 3, Al Manara, Al Murial Reserve Street, the street leading to Al Minhad Air Base, and various streets and parking areas in Oud Metha. These projects will see the installation of 763 poles, 764 energy-efficient lighting units, and the extension of 48,170 metres of underground cables. Other targeted areas include Al Safa 1 and 2, as well as streets and parking areas in Al Hudaiba, Al Satwa, Al Bada'a, Al Wahida, and Jumeirah,” he added.

Al Banna highlighted that RTA would continue street lighting projects in 2025, covering areas such as Al Mamzar, Umm Suqeim, Al Sufouh 1, Al Awir 2, Al Quoz Residential Areas 1 and 3, Nad Al Hamar, the street leading to Bab Al Shams, and various streets and parking areas in Hor Al Anz, Hor Al Anz East, Al Nahda 1 and 2, Muhaisnah 2, Al Rowaiyah 3, Al Raffa, Port Saeed, Zabeel 1, Al Rashidiya, and Al Barsha South 1 and 3.

In 2026, street lighting will extend to areas including Oud Al Muteena 1, Umm Ramool, Al Jafiliya, Al Marmoom, Nad Al Sheba 1, Al Warsan 2, Hind City, Business Bay 1, Al Jaddaf, and various streets and parking areas in Ras Al Khor Industrial Areas 1, 2, and 3, Al Garhoud, Al Twar 1, 2, and 3, Hatta, and Al Qusais Residential Areas 1, 2, and 3.