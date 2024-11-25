AI Has Been A Boon For Marketing, But The Dark Side Of Using Algorithms To Sell Products And Brands Is Little Studied

AI can tailor marketing to fit you, but at what cost? Yuichiro Chino/Getty Images

Author: Lauren Labrecque

(MENAFN- The Conversation) Artificial intelligence is revolutionizing the way companies their products , enabling them to target consumers in personalized and interactive ways that not long ago seemed like the realm of science fiction.

Marketers use AI-powered algorithms to scour vast amounts of data that reveals individual preferences with unrivaled accuracy. This allows companies to precisely target content – ads, emails, social posts – that feels tailor-made and helps cultivate companies' relationships with consumers.

As a researcher who studies technology in marketing , I joined several colleagues in conducting new research that shows AI marketing overwhelmingly neglects its potential negative consequences .

Our peer-reviewed study reviewed 290 articles that had been published over the past 10 years from 15 high-ranking marketing journals. We found that only 33 of them addressed the potential“dark side” of AI marketing.

This matters because the imbalance creates a critical gap in understanding the full impact of AI.

AI marketing can perpetuate harmful stereotypes, such as producing hypersexualized depictions of women , for example. AI can also infringe on the individual rights of artists . And it can spread misinformation through deepfakes and“hallucinations,” which occur when AI presents false information as if it were true, such as inventing historical events .

It can also negatively affect mental health . The prevalence of AI-powered beauty filters on social media, for instance, can foster unrealistic ideals and trigger depression .

These concerns loom large, prompting anxiety about the potential misuse of this powerful technology. Many people experience these worries, but young women are notably vulnerable . As AI apps gain acceptance, beauty standards are moving further from reality.

Our research finds there is an urgent need to address AI's ethical considerations and potential negative consequences. Our intent is not to discredit AI. It's to make sure that AI marketing benefits everyone, not just a handful of powerful companies.

I believe researchers should consider exploring the ethical problems with AI more thoroughly, and how to use it safely and responsibly.

This is important because AI is suddenly being used everywhere – from social media to self-driving cars to making health decisions . Understanding its potential negative effects empowers the public to be informed consumers and call for responsible AI use.