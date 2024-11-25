CMC Global Drives U.S. Business Success With IT Staffing And Emerging Technology Services

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) To remain competitive in the digital era, U.S. companies face mounting pressure to secure the right talent and technological solutions. CMC Global, a leading provider based in Vietnam, is stepping up to meet this challenge with its unique "Local Delivery with Offshoring Excellence" model, positioning itself as a valuable partner for U.S. businesses.

HANOI, Vietnam, Nov. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This Local-Offshore Delivery Model enables U.S. businesses to benefit from a convenient local

touchpoint while tapping into Vietnam's top-tier IT talent at competitive costs. To further strengthen its commitment to the U.S. market, CMC Global will establish a representative office in the U.S., ensuring even closer collaboration with clients and enhancing the seamless delivery of innovative IT solutions, from staffing to advanced technology services.

CMC Global's Delivery Center Supports Digital Transformation for Business

With over 31 years of experience inherited from its parent company, CMC Corporation, and a robust talent pool of IT professionals, CMC Global is uniquely positioned to support U.S. businesses in overcoming the complexities of digital transformation. Its scalable IT staffing and technology services ensure clients are equipped to navigate a constantly evolving technological landscape.

Recently, CMC Global proudly received two prestigious awards at the 19th Annual 2024 Globee® Awards for Technology. The company was honored with the Gold Globee® Award for Cloud Computing & Data Services, recognizing its comprehensive suite of products designed for managing multi-cloud environments. This accolade highlights CMC Global's commitment to enhancing agility, minimizing risks, and improving service quality through effective data utilization.

Additionally, CMC Global was named Silver Globee® Winner for Best IT Service Provider of the Year, showcasing its ability to deliver exceptional Global Delivery Center (GDC) solutions. Notably, CMC Global has rapidly expanded its GDC to 1,000 skilled IT professionals, catering to businesses of all sizes across various industries.



Further strengthening its technological capabilities, CMC Global has partnered with Databricks to provide advanced Data and AI consulting solutions. This collaboration empowers businesses with the tools necessary to leverage data effectively and gain actionable insights.

CMC Global's dedication to innovation and quality has earned it recognition on the global stage, including a listing in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Public Cloud IT Transformation Services . This achievement underlines the company's capability to deliver world-class services to clients across industries, including BFSI, healthcare, and retail.

Specializing in tailored IT staffing solutions, CMC Global ensures U.S. organizations have access to top-tier talent to meet their unique project needs. Whether scaling existing teams or creating dedicated offshore development centers, the company offers expertise in areas such as software development, cloud solutions, and system integration.

As U.S. organizations seek partners who combine innovation with dependable service, CMC Global stands out as a reliable choice. Its forward-thinking AI-X strategy, strengthened by partnerships like Databricks, equips clients with the tools needed to stay ahead in a fast-paced digital world. By offering a unique combination of local delivery and offshore expertise, CMC Global continues to expand its presence in the U.S., building partnerships that drive sustainable growth and technological excellence.



About CMC Global



Founded in 2017, CMC Global builds upon the foundation and successes of CMC Corporation, establishing itself as a leading technology services provider in Vietnam.



With the goal of becoming the leading enterprise in consulting and implementing Digital Transformation solutions, CMC Global directs its resources toward solving technological challenges across various industries, gradually realizing the aspiration of bringing Vietnamese IT products, solutions, and services to the international market.

