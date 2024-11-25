Worldmark Aerocity, New Delhi, Hosts A Celebration Of Global Culinary Traditions At The World Food Carnival

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Worldmark Aerocity, New Delhi, a distinguished mixed-use development by Brookfield Properties, concluded its much-anticipated World Food Carnival on a celebratory note, showcasing the essence of global heritage. Held on November 23rd and 24th, 2024, the event brought together thousands of food enthusiasts, making it an unmissable cultural and gastronomic extravaganza.



With over 30 curated stalls, the carnival featured signature dishes from a variety of cuisines-Mexican, Italian, Indian, Middle Eastern, American, Continental, Japanese, Korean, and Thai-captivating attendees with vibrant flavors, enticing aromas, and exquisite presentations. Iconic restaurants such as Kampai, Cafe Delhi Heights, Monsoon, Mesa, and Underdogs highlighted their signature offerings, adding depth and diversity to the culinary showcase.



Event Highlights



Day 1: November 23, 2024 (Saturday)

The carnival opened with a live music performance by "The Artictern", setting an energetic and vibrant tone for the day. Guests were further enthralled by Dragon Dance performances and a mesmerizing act by a saxophonist, which added a cultural and musical charm to the event.



Visitors enjoyed major attractions such as:



Food stalls offering a wide array of international cuisines.

Live face painting, which added an artistic and interactive element to the experience.

An instant GIF creator, creating fun digital souvenirs for attendees.

A Kids' Zone with engaging activities that kept families entertained.



Day 2: November 24, 2024 (Sunday)

The second day carried forward the excitement with stellar performances, including live bands“The Gus Band” and“The Cherish”, which captivated audiences with their dynamic sets. The energy reached new heights with an African Dance performance, which brought a vibrant cultural touch to the festivities.



Guests were also treated to:



Food stalls serving a mix of international delicacies.

Live face painting and the instant GIF creator, which remained popular attractions.

A Kids' Zone with face painting, magic shows, and other activities for a fun family outing.



Amplifying the excitement, the event partnered with leading social media influencers who documented the experience through the hashtag #WorldFoodCarnival.



The World Food Carnival exemplifies Brookfield Properties' ethos of creating vibrant spaces that foster community connections and enriching experiences. With an emphasis on placemaking, this event transformed Worldmark Aerocity into a hub of shared joy and unforgettable memories.

