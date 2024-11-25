Edustaff And West Shore ESD To Host Job Fair On December 2Nd

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

LUDINGTON, Mich., Nov. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- West Shore Educational Service District (ESD) is excited to announce a job fair on Monday, December 2nd, 2024, from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM. The event will be held at the West Shore ESD and will include representatives from Edustaff and local school districts offering employment opportunities to the community.



Participating districts include:

- Baldwin Community Schools

- Hart Public Schools

- Ludington Area Schools

- Mason County Eastern Schools

- Mason County Central Schools

- Pentwater Public Schools

- Shelby Public Schools

- Walkerville Public Schools

- West Shore ESD



This job fair provides an excellent opportunity for individuals to learn more about careers in education and connect directly with Edustaff and school district representatives. Available positions include substitute teaching and a variety of other support roles within the districts. Representatives from Edustaff, a leading educational staffing organization, will also be on-site to provide information about flexible and fulfilling work opportunities.



"This event is a great chance for community members to explore meaningful careers in our local schools," said Fawn Jackson, Edustaff Territory Manager for Northern & Western MI. "We encourage anyone interested in contributing to the success of students in our area to attend and learn more about the opportunities available."



Whether you're looking for full-time employment, part-time flexibility, or a way to give back to your community, the West Shore ESD Job Fair has something for you.

Event Details:

- Date: Monday, December 2nd, 2024

- Time: 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM

- Location: West Shore ESD

2130 US-10, Ludington, MI 49431

For more information about the job fair, please contact Fawn Jackson via email at [email protected] .

To view education position openings near you, visit .

About West Shore ESD

West Shore ESD serves as a critical partner to schools in the region, providing educational leadership and services that support students, educators, and the community. Together with local school districts, West Shore ESD is committed to fostering opportunities for all learners.

SOURCE Edustaff, LLC

