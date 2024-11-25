(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mosquito Repellent Candles Size, Share and Trends Analysis Report by Product, Wax (Soywax, Bees Wax), Distribution (Online, Offline), and Region 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global mosquito repellent candles market size is expected to reach USD 61.9 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 3.4% from 2024 to 2030. These citronella based candles are rapidly adopted by the common mass as they have been found to be safer for human health than other forms of repellents.



The conventional mosquito coils are one of the commonly used repellents in the countries of Asia and Africa, which are found to be carcinogenic and can lead to lung cancer. These forms contain pyrethrin, a pesticide, which can cause headache, sensory irritation, nausea, and various breathing problems. It has been observed that burning coils in a closed room is equivalent to smoking 100 cigarettes. Thus, it has been found that these mosquito repellent candles are expected to remain one of the safer and non-hazardous alternatives to the conventional mosquito coils over the next few years.

Celebrations, religious ceremonies, get-togethers, and festivals have a great significance for lightning candles and as most of these festivities are celebrated in open, citronella candles can help in creating mosquito free ambience. Along with creating a great ambience, these candles provide soothing effect to the mind. These products also prevent the growth and contamination of air borne germs and other insects. It has been observed that lighting these products during meditation helps in uplifting the spirit and calming the thought process. It relaxes the mind and body by reducing muscle spasms and headaches, ultimately boosting the energy. Thus, the global market is expected to witness significant gains from mediation centers, which are keen on maintaining physical and mental health.

Mosquito repellent candles have become the first preference of spa and body massage centers owing to their tremendous benefits. Along with repelling mosquitoes and other insects and setting up an ambience, citronella, which is an important ingredient, helps in refreshing body odor by reducing the germs all around. Additionally, most anti-aging therapies require lighting these candles owing to their property to slow down the aging process and improve the skin health by increasing its capacity to absorb moisture. It also helps the body in excreting toxins and thus has been found to be helpful in reducing flu, cold, and fever.

Mosquito Repellent Candles Market Report Highlights

The container based dominated with a global market share of 52.1% in 2023. The major factors contributing to the segment growth include the availability of candles in different containers such as glass, plastic, metal, and ceramic.

Tea lights are the fastest-growing segment with a CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period.

Soywax dominated the global market with a share of 56.2% in 2023. It is extracted from soybean, a widely consumed cereal.

Beeswax is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 3.7% over the forecast period. The beeswax products neutralize the pollutants since they emit negative ions.

The offline segment dominated with a global share of 78.2% in 2023. The local manufacturers and grocery retailers accounted for a major stake in the offline segment. The North America mosquito repellent candles market dominated with a 36.9% global market share in 2023. The leading players in the Mosquito Repellent Candles market include:

Murphy's Naturals, Inc

Spectrum Brands, Inc

The Coleman Company, Inc

La Jolie Muse

Just Makes Scents Candles & Gifts

Llovefevertree

Changrin Valley Soap & Salve Focus Technology Co. Ltd Key Attributes:



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 80 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $46 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $61.9 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.4% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

1.1. Market Segmentation and Scope

1.2. Market Definitions

1.3. Research Methodology

1.4. Research Scope and Assumptions

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights

Chapter 3. Mosquito Repellent Candles Market Variables, Trends, & Scope

3.1. Market Introduction/Lineage Outlook

3.2. Market Size and Growth Prospects (USD Million)

3.3. Market Dynamics

3.3.1. Market Drivers Analysis

3.3.2. Market Restraints Analysis

3.4. Mosquito Repellent Candles Market Analysis Tools

3.4.1. Porter's Analysis

3.4.2. PESTEL Analysis

Chapter 4. Consumer Behavior Analysis

4.1. Demographic Analysis

4.2. Consumer Trends & Preferences

4.3. Factors Influencing Buying Decisions

4.4. Consumer Product Adoption Trends

4.5. Observations & Recommendations

Chapter 5. Mosquito Repellent Candles Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Segment Dashboard

5.2. Mosquito Repellent Candles Market: Product Movement Analysis, 2023 & 2030 (USD Million)

5.3. Tealights

5.3.1. Tealights Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

5.4. Container Based

5.5. Others

Chapter 6. Mosquito Repellent Candles Market: Wax Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Segment Dashboard

6.2. Mosquito Repellent Candles Market: Wax Movement Analysis, 2023 & 2030 (USD Million)

6.3. Soywax

6.4. Beeswax

6.5. Others

Chapter 7. Mosquito Repellent Candles Market: Distribution Channel Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. Segment Dashboard

7.2. Mosquito Repellent Candles Market: Distribution Channel Movement Analysis, 2023 & 2030 (USD Million)

7.3. Online

7.4. Offline

Chapter 8. Mosquito Repellent Candles Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

8.1. Mosquito Repellent Candles Market Share, By Region, 2023 & 2030, USD Million

Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape

9.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis by Key Market Participants

9.2. Company Categorization

9.3. Company Heat Map Analysis

9.4. Company Profiles

9.4.1. Participant's Overview

9.4.2. Financial Performance

9.4.3. Product Benchmarking

9.4.4. Recent Developments/ Strategic Initiatives

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment

Mosquito Repellent Candles Market

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900