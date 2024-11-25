Grambling State University President’S Career Was Shaped In Part By Leadership Institute

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Washington, D.C., Nov. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One currently serving president of our nation's historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) has a rise to success with ties to Thurgood Marshall College Fund 's (TMCF) Leadership Institute .

Grambling State University President Dr. Martin Lemelle, Jr. , the youngest known currently serving HBCU president, was previously a Leadership Institute participant.

Prior to attending Leadership Institute, Lemelle completed internships at PwC and the United States Senate. Through an information session sponsored by the Grambling State College of Business , Lemelle learned more about TMCF and Leadership Institute.

“At that point, Leadership Institute was in New York, and I've always had an affinity for New York City,” Lemelle said.“I had my slate of companies that I wanted to engage with and I discovered not a new brand, but a new program within the brand.”

That brand was General Electric (GE).

“I was familiar with General Electric and the work that they did, but I had not been exposed to the financial management program,” Lemelle said.“This is really the power of Leadership Institute and TMCF: At that time, GE prioritized recruiting at scale through partnerships like TMCF, where they could tap into the diverse talent emerging from HBCU campuses like Grambling.”

Lemelle said he fell in love with the program.

“The ability to have multiple corporations and students directly ready to interview and network was exponential, right? A win-win on both sides,” he said.“I was leaning towards another organization before Leadership Institute. I had not accepted the offer, but after meeting the GE team, interviewing and receiving that offer through the program, it was where I knew I needed to be and that's where I started my career.”

Lemelle said he hopes Grambling State and TMCF continue as strong partners in advocacy and sponsorship during his tenure as president.

“It's the opportunities to be in good conversation, to have a reciprocal relationship, where we as member institutions are presenting TMCF with ideas around how we need help and support and advocacy, and where TMCF is pouring into us by saying, 'Hey, these are the institutions and corporations that we're working with that we think capacity building will help,'” Lemelle said.

Lemelle said he was also excited about TMCF's relaunch of TM2 Executive Search (TM2), a strategic initiative to support HBCUs, historically Black community colleges (HBCCs) and predominantly Black institutions (PBIs) in attracting and retaining exceptional leadership talent.

“I think that that was a very important gap to fill, particularly for our space. Seeing that work continue to evolve is exciting,” Lemelle said.

Dr. Harry L. Williams , president & CEO of TMCF, said Lemelle is an excellent example of the impact the organization can have on students in their academic and professional careers.

“Dr. Lemelle's rise to an HBCU presidency at a young age is a testament to his hard work, talent and drive,” Dr. Williams said.“We're honored to be part of his story and we know young people see him and can picture themselves in leadership roles.”

Lemelle's path to the presidency began in kindergarten in the K-12 laboratory school on the GSU campus.

“With my parents being administrators here at Grambling, my brother and I grew up as native sons of this community,” he said.“We had the great fortune to be immersed in the history of Founders Day since we were in kindergarten, placing flowers at the founder's bust.”

He also earned an undergraduate degree at GSU and served as president of the student body.

“I'm excited to be able to be in this work, for my journey in higher education,” Lemelle said.“To be at Grambling State University, my alma mater, is really fulfilling.”

Lemelle began his tenure in April and was officially installed as president at his investiture in September .

“Charles P. Adams, the founder of Grambling State University, came on a mission from Booker T. Washington from Tuskegee, to create a space for educational opportunity in north Louisiana, and I sit here today as the beneficiary of his work,” Lemelle said.“It's just a space of gratitude to be able to hold this torch. It's a fire that's still burning very bright, and one that I'm excited to be able to carry.”

