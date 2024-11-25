AMPCO Announces Appointment Of New President

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Nov. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Association of Major Power Consumers Ontario (AMPCO) announced today that Brad Duguid, has been appointed the new President to lead the organization through a key period of growth for the sector in Ontario.

Brad has had a highly successful 30-year career where he has had the privilege to hold multiple senior Cabinet Ministerial positions for over a decade. Since that time, he has continued his career in the private sector, advising clients on relations, partnerships and stakeholder relations.

“I am honoured and excited to have the privilege of leading AMPCO through this transformational time in Ontario's energy sector. As AMPCO continues to work together with the province, the voice of large industry energy consumers is crucial to the development of an effective energy strategy and essential to Ontario's economic future. I welcome the opportunity to be their champion,” said Brad Duguid.

AMPCO is the voice of industrial power users. The association provides Ontario industries with effective advocacy on critical electricity policies, timely market analysis and expertise on regulatory matters that all affect their bottom line. AMPCO is the forum of choice for major power consumers who recognize that their business success depends on an affordable and reliable electricity system.

“As AMPCO continues to provide positive advocacy for Ontario's large energy consumers, Brad will bring with him his years' experience to help advance and grow our efforts. I look forward to working with Brad as we continue to advocate for a reliable and affordable energy system that supports our industrial energy consumers,” said Mark Passi, Chair, Board of Directors.

With an aptitude for partnerships, an affinity for fostering consensus, and demonstrated experience in advocacy, Brad looks forward to bringing his experience in both the public and private sector to lead the association.

About Brad Duguid

Brad Duguid retired from public office in 2018, following a highly successful 30-year political career. Brad served as a City Councillor on Scarborough and the City of Toronto Councils for 9 years. He then went on to serve as MPP for Scarborough Centre at Queen's Park for close to 13 years, holding numerous cabinet positions including Minister of Labour; Aboriginal Affairs; Infrastructure; Research and Innovation; Energy; Training Colleges and Universities; and Economic Development.

As Minister of Energy, Brad implemented the Industrial Conservation Initiative which has remained a critical tool to help large industrial energy ratepayers reduce their energy costs while also reducing energy system costs. He also authored and brought forward the first true Long-term Energy Plan in Ontario . As Ontario's Minister of Economic Development, Brad led the efforts to create a new economic development strategy to make Ontario a leader in the new economy. He also led the national negotiations that resulted in the new Canada Free Trade Agreement, the most ambitious external or internal free trade initiative in Canadian history. Brad has been recognized for life-time achievements in reducing regulatory burden and red tape for business. He led the effort to rehabilitate MaRs. His work in partnership with Indigenous leaders and communities significantly improved relations with Indigenous people in Ontario.

About AMPCO

AMPCO is a long-standing stakeholder organization representing some of the largest industrial electricity customers in the province. Their members include many of the largest employers in the automotive, petrochemical, mining, steel, forestry, and heavy manufacturing sectors, representing approximately one-fifth of all electricity demand in Ontario and more than one million direct and indirect jobs.

