Cachefly Expands Global Reach With New Point Of Presence In Vienna, Austria

Elk Grove, IL, Nov. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CacheFly, the pioneering Content Delivery (CDN) known for high-performance delivery and scalable edge delivery, has expanded its global footprint with the launch of a new Point of Presence (PoP) in Vienna, Austria.

CacheFly's new Vienna PoP brings content closer to end-users, reducing latency and ensuring lightning-fast load times, even during peak traffic hours. The expansion comes as demand for high-speed data delivery, streaming, and application responsiveness continues to surge across industries, including gaming, e-commerce, ad tech, and SaaS platforms.

Engineering at the Edge

For engineers, every millisecond counts. With the addition of the Vienna PoP, CacheFly further minimizes the physical distance between data origin and end-user, resulting in:



Enhanced Performance & Faster Load Times : This new location optimizes content routing for end-users throughout Central and Eastern Europe, offering a measurable boost in application responsiveness and site speed.

Lower Latency for Mission-Critical Applications : By reducing the latency for data exchange and edge computing services, engineers can deliver uninterrupted real-time experiences, from live streaming to multiplayer gaming sessions.

Resilience & Redundancy : CacheFly's global architecture ensures an additional layer of redundancy, providing engineers with peace of mind and enhanced service reliability. Optimized Last-Mile Connectivity : Vienna's strategic location allows engineers to take advantage of localized delivery routes, reducing data packet loss and improving consistency for global users.

“CacheFly's Vienna PoP aligns with our commitment to delivering the highest-quality user experiences with unmatched speed, availability, and security,” said Drazen Dodig, CEO of CacheFly.“We are thrilled to provide our clients with new tools to solve latency-sensitive challenges, empowering their applications to perform at peak potential. Combined with our dedicated cache managers of multi-cdn deployments, we can expect faster delivery and enhanced transparency of performance.”

For more information about CacheFly's global CDN services and how the Vienna PoP can transform your application's performance, visit cachefly.com

About CacheFly

CacheFly is the world's first TCP-anycast-based CDN, known for providing the fastest global delivery of rich media assets. With over two decades of innovation, CacheFly empowers businesses by delivering content, streaming media, live events and mission-critical applications with unmatched performance, reliability, and scalability.

Website:

Network Map: CacheFly Network Map

