VEON Shares Now Trade Exclusively On Nasdaq In New York

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Amsterdam, Dubai and New York, November 25, 2024: VEON Ltd. (Nasdaq: VEON), a global digital operator (“VEON” or the“Company”), today announces the consolidation of its share trading on the Capital in New York.

Effective from today, VEON's common shares are no longer listed or traded on Euronext Amsterdam, with all public trading of VEON's equity securities now concentrated on Nasdaq. This strategic move is aimed at enhancing trading liquidity and simplifying reporting requirements for the company.

"The consolidation of our trading on Nasdaq marks a significant milestone in VEON's capital markets journey. As a US-listed company, VEON offers our investors a unique opportunity to participate in the growth of some of the world's most dynamic frontier markets. With our shares traded exclusively on Nasdaq, we will continue to focus on improving the accessibility of our growth story for our current and potential investors,” said VEON Group CEO Kaan Terzioglu.

VEON has also previously announced the decision to move its Group headquarters to Dubai, in closer proximity to the Company's Central and South Asian markets and increasing the visibility of VEON for Gulf investors. When the move is completed, VEON will be the largest Nasdaq-listed company with a Group headquarters in Dubai.

VEON's common shares will continue to be traded on Nasdaq as American depositary shares (ADSs), each representing 25 common shares, under the ticker symbol VEON.

For VEON's Euronext Amsterdam shareholders who still hold Common Shares and wish to deposit their Common Shares with the Company's depositary, The Bank of New York Mellon, in exchange for delivery of ADSs, VEON will continue to pay the ADS issuance fees until 6 December 2024.

VEON investors can access further information on VEON's website: .

About VEON

VEON is a Nasdaq-listed digital operator that provides converged connectivity and digital services to nearly 160 million customers. Operating across six countries that are home to more than 7% of the world's population, VEON is transforming lives through technology-driven services that empower individuals and drive economic growth. For more information visit: .

