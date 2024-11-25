MADD Welcomes New Belgium Brewing To The MADD Network In Its Effort To End Impaired Driving

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

New Belgium Brewing Joins MADD in Championing Safer Communities and Empowering People to Prevent Impaired Driving Together

IRVING, Texas, Nov. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mothers Against Drunk Driving® (MADD) is proud to welcome New Belgium Brewing as the newest Supporter Partner in The MADD Network. Backed by a generous $50,000 commitment, this impactful partnership will strengthen MADD's efforts to amplify public awareness and drive action against impaired driving.

"We are thrilled to have New Belgium Brewing join The MADD Network," said MADD CEO Stacey D. Stewart. "As a trusted leader in the alcohol beverage industry, they bring an authentic and impactful voice to our cause, reinforcing our message that impaired driving must end, and everyone has a role to play."

The MADD Network unites diverse partners who share the vital mission of eliminating impaired driving. By leveraging their platforms, The MADD Network partners like New Belgium Brewing help reach diverse audiences, advocating for impaired driving prevention and safe choices while supporting MADD's groundbreaking legislative efforts.

Based in Fort Collins, CO, New Belgium is one of the most popular craft brewers in the U.S. and a leader in social responsibility and community engagement. This partnership aligns with New Belgium's commitment to community well-being and

MADD's goals to foster safer roads and empower individuals to make safe choices.

"We've built a foundation of promoting safe and responsible consumption of alcohol, and helping our partners do the same," said New Belgium Social Impact Manager Meghan Oleson. "New Belgium believes that prevention is a key area of focus in ensuring the safe and responsible consumption of alcohol and prioritizes the elimination of drunk driving."

MADD's lifesaving message is simple: Plan ahead for a safe ride home. The impact of impaired driving affects thousands of lives each year:



Two out of three people will be impacted by drunk driving in their lifetime.

Every 78 seconds, someone is killed or injured in a drunk driving crash. Drunk driving deaths have increased 33% since 2019.

Together, MADD and New Belgium Brewing are determined to turn these numbers around by fostering a culture of safety and accountability, where no life is cut short by impaired driving.

Over the past four decades, MADD's relentless efforts have saved over 475,000 lives and provided critical support to more than a million victims and their families. In 2021, MADD achieved its most significant legislative milestone to date: the passage of the HALT Drunk Driving Act , mandating lifesaving anti-drunk driving technology in all new vehicles. According to the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, this breakthrough measure is projected to save over 10,000 lives annually and prevent hundreds of thousands of injuries-marking a new era of safety on America's roads.

About MADD

Mothers Against Drunk Driving® (MADD) is a national nonprofit leading the movement to end impaired driving for good. Since 1980, MADD has helped reduce drunk driving deaths in America by nearly 40%, saved more than 475,000 lives, and served more than one million victims and survivors. The organization is committed to leading prevention efforts with young adults, collaborating with law enforcement to keep our roads safe from impaired drivers, as well as advocating for stricter sentencing and stronger laws, including the HALT Act that mandates anti-drunk driving technology in every new car. MADD continues to provide support services to victims and survivors of impaired driving at no charge through victim advocates and the 24-Hour Victim Help Line 1-877-MADD-HELP. For more information or to donate, visit

and follow MADD on

Facebook ,

Instagram ,

Twitter ,

TikTok ,

LinkedIn , and

YouTube .

About New Belgium Brewing

New Belgium Brewing was founded in 1991 in Fort Collins, CO, by Kim Jordan, a social worker, who built her company the only way a social worker would: People first. Over the past three decades, New Belgium has turned that ethos into a unique Human Powered Business model through practices that foster a culture defined by individual empowerment and collaborative action that drives better business results in the long term. New Belgium expanded to Asheville, NC, in 2016 and Daleville, VA, in 2023, and in 2021 acquired Bell's Brewery, based in Kalamazoo, MI. The business' people-centric model has led New Belgium to become the most popular and fastest-growing American craft brewer today. New Belgium is famous for Fat Tire Ale and Voodoo Ranger IPA (America's #1 IPA brand), along with year-round favorites like Dominga Mimosa Sour, La Folie Sour Brown Ale, an award-winning wood-aged sour program, and the addition of Bell's iconic brands including Two Hearted IPA and Oberon Ale. To learn more about New Belgium, visit . To learn more about Bell's, visit .



SOURCE Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD)

