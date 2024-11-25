Pritchard Industries Welcomes Ray Andrews As Chief Financial Officer

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

NEW YORK, Nov. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pritchard Industries, a leading provider of essential facility services, proudly announces the appointment of Ray Andrews as Chief Officer, effective as of September. With a 20-year background in finance, technology, and operations, Ray brings a wealth of experience to Pritchard, including a proven track record of driving Revenue and EBITDA growth.

Ray began his career at General Electric, gaining comprehensive finance experience across multiple GE businesses, covering financial planning & analysis, commercial finance, operational finance, and controllership. His career journey continued at BlueLine Rental and United Site Services, where he focused on supporting sales and operations through finance, pricing, and business intelligence initiatives.

At Pritchard, Ray will play a key role in supporting the company's growth while maintaining a strong foundation of financial controllership and compliance. He holds a bachelor's degree in Accounting from the University at Albany, SUNY, and has completed executive education certifications from MIT Sloan School of Management in Technology & Operations and Management & Leadership.

"I am thrilled to join Pritchard Industries and contribute to the company's next chapter of growth," said Ray Andrews, CFO of Pritchard Industries. "Pritchard has a stellar reputation for delivering high-quality facility services across various sectors, and I look forward to working alongside this talented team to drive continued success and operational excellence."

Erin Meehan, CEO of Pritchard Industries, shared her enthusiasm, stating, "Ray's extensive expertise in finance and operations makes him a perfect fit for Pritchard. His strategic mindset and focus on both growth and compliance align perfectly with our vision for the future. We are excited to have him on board and are confident that his leadership will be instrumental in supporting our objectives."

Pritchard Industries provides a comprehensive range of facility services, including cleaning and disinfecting, floor and carpet care, recycling, handyman services, HVAC maintenance, and more. Serving commercial office buildings, medical facilities, transportation hubs, and other critical spaces, Pritchard is committed to quality and excellence in every service it provides.

For more information, please contact: Annie Shaink, [email protected]

SOURCE Pritchard Industries

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED