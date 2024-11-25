Unplugged Integrates Brave Browser And Search -- Companies Launch Holiday Campaign

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Unplugged, creator of the UP Phone, will pre-install the Brave browser ( ) as the default option for all UP Phones and will integrate Brave Search as the default search engine.

The two companies will celebrate the integration and cross-market with a campaign to highlight "Gratitude for Privacy" from

November 25th-December 2nd to include the important Black Friday/Cyberweek holiday shopping period. During the campaign period, consumers will receive a $100 discount off the Unplugged UP Phone – now with Brave browser and Brave Search included. (Use code "BRAVE" at checkout).

"We brought the UP Phone privacy smartphone to market with a full public launch in May 2024 after shipping an initial batch to our pre-order customers in October 2023. The full launch has been met with commercial success and significant initial interest," said Ryan Paterson, Unplugged's CEO. "We've sold through most of our initial inventory, and another large batch of the devices are in production to meet consumer demand and to fulfill on upcoming partnerships."

Paterson continues, "For people who want uncompromising privacy, Brave's innovation, adoption levels and dedication to protecting user privacy lead the industry. We are proud to announce that Brave will come pre-installed as the default browser and search engine. It's a beautiful, natural fit."

Choice is a core value for Unplugged and its users. Other browsers and search apps will still be readily available in the UP Store, and Unplugged will continue to support our users with high touch, real human support in whatever apps and configurations they choose.

"As more people are becoming aware of the grip of Big Tech, they're looking for alternatives. It's great to see Unplugged introducing a new phone to market that's free from the current phone duopoly, and we are excited that they're including the Brave browser and Brave Search on the UP phone." explains Luke Mulks, VP of Business Operations at Brave. "Both Brave and Unplugged are building products that put users first and keep the surveillance economy out of their business."

Combining Brave's Android app (/android/ ) with Unplugged's UP Phone enhances performance and puts users in charge of their Web experience. Brave is not only a leader in privacy, but also the fastest browser available.

Brave has built a user base of more than 30 million daily active users and 75 million monthly active users. Paterson asserts, "The market is increasingly ready for real alternatives to Big Tech's unrepentant surveillance capitalism. People need to know that they can get the apps, the performance and functionality that they want without sacrificing privacy. Then, they'll make the switch."

About Unplugged US, LLC. - The UP Phone from Unplugged is a privacy-focused smartphone engineered to protect users' conversations and data every day. The device is liberated and intentionally outside of the Google and Apple panopticon ecosystems for the ultimate in user privacy. It's powered by the LibertOS 2.0 operating system, which is based on the Android Open-Source Platform (AOSP).

The UP Phone addresses the vulnerabilities inherent in modern smartphones, where free third-party apps often come with hidden costs, such as activity tracking and monetization of user data. Unplugged's solution provides users with a transparent and secure alternative, empowering them to make informed decisions about their digital lives.

UP Phone provides privacy solutions across the mobile tech stack:



No Ad-ID – Free from advertiser profiling central to the tech giant competitors

LibertOS 2.0 – An independent operating system based on AOSP (gives the user compatibility with mobile apps that run on Android systems)

The UP Store - An app store over 5000 apps and growing every week

The Privacy Center – dashboard for full control of UP Phone security. This center gives user the ability to block or override app permissions for the cameras, NFC, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, location tracking and the USB-C data connection

The UP Suite – Multiple integrated apps including a VPN, Antivirus, Support app and the UP Messenger to protect core communications, calls, video and file sharing

Liberty Firewall – Built-in firewall to block malicious sites, malware, third-party trackers and adult and gambling websites (if desired). Kill Switch - Air gap battery disconnect to make sure that "Off means Off."

Contact: Theron Harmon, CMO. Unplugged US, LLC at [email protected]

About Brave Software, Inc.

- Brave Software's fast, privacy-oriented browser, combined with its blockchain-based digital advertising platform, is reinventing the Web for users, publishers, and advertisers.

Brave's flagship product, the Brave browser, automatically blocks privacy-harmful

advertisements and website trackers, giving users a cleaner and faster browsing experience.

Brave's commitment to privacy extends beyond its browser technology . The company has developed a robust set of privacy products, including:



Brave Search - A privacy-preserving search engine, providing fast, accurate results from an independent index.

Leo - Brave's in-browser, privacy-first AI assistant.

An integrated VPN for increased protection and privacy.

Brave Wallet – a versatile multi cryptocurrency wallet. Brave Talk – A privacy-protecting video-conferencing tool.

Moreover, when a user chooses to opt into viewing privacy-preserving ads, Brave rewards users with Basic Attention Tokens (BAT) for their attention, which can be used to support their favorite content creators or donated to registered websites. This decentralized approach to digital advertising empowers users to take control of their online experience and supports a more sustainable advertising model.

