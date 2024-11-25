Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Market Is Expected To Reach Revenue Of USD 13.2 Bn By 2033, At 5.6% CAGR: Dimension Market Research.

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Advancements and Projections in the Global Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Market: Insights, Trends, Opportunities, and Recent Developments New York, Nov. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Overview The Global Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension is projected to reach USD 8.1 billion in 2024 which is further anticipated to reach USD 13.2 billion by 2033 at a CAGR of 5.6% . The PAH market is growing because of trends in pulmonary hypertension incidence and treatment innovations in the PAH market. Pulmonary arterial hypertension or PAH is a chronic, rapidly progressive disorder of the pulmonary circulation where mean pulmonary arterial pressure is raised. Endothelin receptor antagonists, (ERAs), and prostacyclin analogs have emerged as recent invaluable additions in managing the disease. There is steady growth in worldwide market opportunities, riding diagnosis rates, renewed treatment portfolios, and research & development. The market is anticipated to expand at this CAGR due to, introducing innovative treatments and growing patients' awareness. Click to Request Sample Report and Drive Impactful Decisions:

The US Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Market The US Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Market with an estimated value of USD 2.5 billion in 2024 is projected to increase at a CAGR of 5.3% until reaching USD 4.0 billion by 2033. The US-based PAH market has notable market growth due to the prevailing PAH rate and advancement of drug-class therapies. New trends consist of the use of endothelin receptor antagonists and prostacyclin analogs together with others under investigation. More attention is being paid to early detection of disease and patient concordance is being improved. Also, among provinces, hospital pharmacies have the largest market share in the distribution networks in the United States backed by the growth in the healthcare sector. The market is forecasted to sustain the premier position based on increasing awareness and developments. Important Insights

Global Market Insights: This market is projected to be valued at USD 8.1 billion in 2024 and is anticipated to reach USD 13.2 billion by 2033.

S. Market Insights: The U.S. market is forecasted to grow from USD 2.5 billion in 2024 to USD 4.0 billion by 2033, with a CAGR of 5.3% .

Drug Class Segment Insights: Endothelin receptor antagonists (ERAs) are expected to lead the drug class segment, capturing 36.5% of the market share by 2024.

Pipeline Insights : Early-stage drug candidates (Phase I & II) will dominate the pipeline analysis segment, holding 63.1% of the market share in 2024.

Regional Insights : North America is projected to be the largest market, accounting for approximately 37.10% of the global market share in 2024.

Key Players: Major companies in the global PAH market include Actelion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Johnson & Johnson), United Therapeutics Corporation, Bayer AG, GlaxoSmithKline Plc., Gilead Sciences Inc., Pfizer Inc., and Bristol Myers Squibb. Global Growth Insights : This market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period. Latest Trends

Increasing Prevalence of PAH: An increasing global prevalence of pulmonary arterial hypertension owing to lifestyle diseases and genetic factors drives the need for appropriate treatments for PAH.

Shift Towards Oral Therapies: Increasing usage of endothelin receptor antagonists (ERAs) and prostacyclin analog oral treatments enhances patient compliance and fuels market growth.

Advanced Diagnostic Tools: Better diagnostic tools have paved the way for early identification of PAH thus increasing the patient base and encouraging market research. Focus on Combination Therapies: Co-therapies which use two kinds of medications including PDE-5 inhibitors and ERAs are today employed in the treatment, making lots of positive effects, and offering new chances. Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Market: Competitive Landscape The pulmonary arterial hypertension market thus has a highly competitive structure with numerous participants including United Therapeutics, Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, and Gilead Sciences among others who stand out by introducing new PAH therapies. To enter novel therapies, some of these firms invest in research to introduce new products, especially in ERAs and prostacyclin analogs. In this market, market share can significantly be improved through strategic alliances, mergers, and acquisitions. Moreover, higher spending on clinical trials as well as emergent drug projects has increased competition among the industry participants. Some of the prominent market players:

Johnson & Johnson (Actelion Pharmaceuticals)

United Therapeutics Corporation

Bayer AG

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Gilead Sciences, Inc.

Pfizer Inc.

Bristol Myers Squibb

Merck & Co., Inc.

AbbVie Inc.

Novartis AG

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Report Highlights Details Market Size (2024) USD 8.1 Bn Forecast Value (2033) USD 13.2 Bn CAGR (2024-2033) 5.6% The US Market Size (2024) USD 2.5 Bn Historical Data 2018 - 2023 Forecast Data 2024 - 2033 Base Year 2023 Estimate Year 2024 Segments Covered By Drug Class, By Type, By Pipeline Analysis, By Route of Administration, By Distribution Channel Regional Coverage North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Market Analysis

Endothelin receptor antagonists (ERAs) are projected to dominate the drug class segment in the pulmonary arterial hypertension market with 36.5% of market share in 2024 due to their efficacy in reducing vascular resistance in the pulmonary arteries.

ERAs help manage the symptoms of PAH by blocking the action of endothelin, a substance that causes blood vessels to constrict. Their proven ability to improve patient outcomes, including increased survival rates, has solidified their widespread use.

Furthermore, ERAs are often preferred as first-line treatments for pulmonary arterial hypertension, offering both oral and intravenous formulations, driving their dominance in this segment.





Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Market Segmentation

By Drug Class



Endothelin Receptor Antagonists (ERAs)

Phosphodiesterase-5 (PDE-5) Inhibitors

Prostacyclin and Prostacyclin Analogs

Soluble Guanylate Cyclase (SGC) Stimulators Calcium Channel Blockers

By Type



Branded Generics

By Pipeline Analysis



Early-stage Drug Candidates (Phase I & Phase II) Late-stage Drug Candidates (Phase III & Registration Phase)

By Route of Administration



Oral

Intravenous/ subcutaneous Inhalational

By Distribution Channel



Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies Online Pharmacies

Growth Drivers



Innovative Drug Development: Research and development in new drug classes including ERAs and prostacyclin analogs is commencing the PAH market's growth.

Increased Government Funding: Governments are extending their support to diseases that are rare such as PAH and extending their financial and other assistance for treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

Rising Awareness Campaigns: Awareness programs about PAH and its symptoms and available treatment options are helping more people to come forward for early diagnosis further enlarging the large number of patients. Approval of New Therapies: The PAH market should surge considerably globally due to the regulations to approve the other breakthrough treatments of this disease.

Restraints



High Cost of Treatment: The cost of PAH treatment and associated drugs including the popular branded drugs makes it impossible for many patients to access these drugs, especially in regions that have not been developed.

Limited Awareness in Developing Regions: Limited awareness about PAH symptoms and treatment among the general population and the limited access to healthcare information in emerging markets pose threats to the market.

Side Effects of Therapies: The side effects of current PAH therapies such as nausea and hypotension limit usage of PAH treatments hence the need to improve upon PAH therapies. Patent Expiration: As patents for branded drugs expire, the entry of generics could reduce the profitability of branded PAH medications.

Growth Opportunities



Emerging Markets: Hospitals and clinics' capacity is an emerging market for PAH drugs since their awareness and diagnosis increased in Asia-Pacific and Latin American countries.

Biologics and Gene Therapy: Advances in biologics and gene therapies are gathering pace as potential substitutes for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, presenting fresh market prospects for participants.

Expansion of Oral Drug Formulations: The use of new formulations with an enhanced safety profile also presents new opportunities to improve patient compliance through new oral formulations that are convenient to use by patients. Focus on Pediatric PAH: Additional targeted therapies for pediatric patients with PAH are currently a small but rapidly developing segment for future market potential.

Regional Analysis

North America is the projected largest pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) market as it holds 37.10% of the market share in 2024, mainly because of well-established healthcare systems, focus on innovative R&D, and relatively high incidence of PAH.

Some of the world's most established pharmaceutical organizations are located in the region like United Therapeutics which has led the way and offered new treatment options for PAH.

Also, early diagnosis and availability of new technologies, including ERA and prostacyclin analogs, support market growth. Support from the government of orphan diseases and raising awareness of campaigns also support North America's leading competitiveness in the global PAH market.





By Region

North America



The U.S. Canada

Europe



Germany

The U.K.

France

Italy

Russia

Spain

Benelux

Nordic Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific



China

Japan

South Korea

India

ANZ

ASEAN Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America



Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Colombia Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa



Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Israel

Egypt Rest of MEA

Recent Developments in the Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Market



July 2024: United Therapeutics gained FDA approval for a new oral endothelin receptor antagonist (ERA) drug to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients.

March 2024: Pfizer reported successful Phase III trial results for its combination PAH therapy, which combines prostacyclin analogs and endothelin receptor antagonists for enhanced treatment efficacy.

January 2024: Johnson & Johnson expanded its PAH portfolio through the acquisition of a biotech company specializing in innovative prostacyclin therapies for pulmonary hypertension treatment.

November 2023: Gilead Sciences launched a new formulation of prostacyclin analogs to improve treatment outcomes for patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH). August 2023: Bayer initiated a Phase II trial to evaluate a next-generation PAH treatment drug, aiming to enhance therapeutic efficacy and patient outcomes.

