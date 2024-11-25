(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Stain Remover Products Size, Share and Trends Analysis Report by Product, Application (Household, Commercial), Distribution (Offline, Online), and Region 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global stain remover products market size is expected to reach USD 31.32 billion by 2030, registering to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2024 to 2030 Improvement in living standards is expected to increase the adoption of cleaning products as a part of maintaining health and hygiene is expected to have a positive impact on the market growth. Furthermore, rising consumer awareness regarding apparel care among middle-income age-groups in developing countries including China and India is expected to drive the industry.



Spray stain remover products are expected to register the fastest growing CAGR during the forecast period. Major manufacturers including Church & Dwight, Unilever, The Procter & Gamble Company, Reckitt Benckiser Group plc, and Henkel Ag & Co. Kgaa have been launching new products in the forms of sprays.

For instance, in April 2017, The Procter & Gamble Company added an innovative stain remover in its wide product portfolio under the brand name 'Tide Simply Free & Sensitive' in U.S. The company has launched this product in order to cater to the growing demand for skin-friendly products. Around 40% of the customer reported for the skin irritation from the other stain remover products. These initiatives will increase the product visibility over the forecast period.

Asia Pacific stain remover products market is anticipated to register the fastest CAGR over the forecast period. Over the past few years, major players have been implementing marketing strategies including celebrity endorsement, innovative product launch, increasing exclusive stores, and focus on e-commerce in order to cater to the increasing demand for technological advanced product in the region.

Stain Remover Products Market Report Highlights

The powder segment dominated the market and accounted for a market revenue share of 31.5% in 2023. The versatility of powder stain removers drives market expansion. Powders are formulated for a wide range of stains and fabrics, including those that require specialized treatment.

The household segment accounted for the largest market revenue share in 2023. With growing awareness of hygiene and cleanliness, consumers seek effective stain removal solutions to ensure their homes are spotless.

The offline distribution channel accounted for the largest market revenue share in 2023. Shoppers often value seeing, touching, and comparing products in person, especially for cleaning products where efficacy and ingredient transparency are critical. North America stain remover products market dominated the market and accounted for a market revenue share of 31.7% in 2023. North American consumers are increasingly seeking products that are not only effective but also safe for their families and the environment. The leading players in the Stain Remover Products market include:

Church & Dwight

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc

S. C. Johnson & Son, Inc.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Procter & Gamble

Unilever

The Clorox Company

LG Household & Health Care Ltd. Tetraclean Key Attributes:



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 80 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $22.27 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $31.32 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.1% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Snapshot

2.2. Segment Snapshot

2.3. Competitive Landscape Snapshot

Chapter 3. Stain Remover Products Market Variables, Trends, & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1. Parent Market Outlook

3.1.2. Related Market Outlook

3.2. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.2.1. Sales/Retail Channel Analysis

3.2.2. Profit Margin Analysis

3.3. Market Dynamics

3.3.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.3.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.3.3. Industry Challenges

3.3.4. Industry Opportunities

3.4. Industry Analysis Tools

3.4.1. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.5. Market Entry Strategies

Chapter 4. Consumer Behavior Analysis

4.1. Demographic Analysis

4.2. Consumer Trends & Preferences

4.3. Factors Influencing Buying Decisions

4.4. Consumer Product Adoption Trends

4.5. Observations & Recommendations

Chapter 5. Stain Remover Products Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Product Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2023 & 2030

5.2. Stain Remover Products Market Estimates & Forecast, By Product, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

5.2.1. Liquid

5.2.1.1. Liquid Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

5.2.2. Powder

5.2.3. Bar

5.2.4. Spray

5.2.5. Others

Chapter 6. Stain Remover Products Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Application Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2023 & 2030

6.2. Stain Remover Products Market Estimates & Forecast, By Application, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

6.2.1. Household

6.2.1.1. Household Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

6.2.2. Commercial

Chapter 7. Stain Remover Products Market: Distribution Channel Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. Distribution Channel Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2023 & 2030

7.2. Stain Remover Products Market Estimates & Forecast, By Distribution Channel, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

7.2.1. Online

7.2.1.1. Online Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

7.2.2. Offline

Chapter 8. Stain Remover Products Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

8.1. Stain Remover Products Market Share, By Region, 2023 & 2030 (USD Million)

Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape

9.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis by Key Market Participants

9.2. Company Categorization

9.3. Company Heat Map Analysis

9.4. Company Profiles

9.4.1. Participant's Overview

9.4.2. Financial Performance

9.4.3. Product Benchmarking

9.4.4. Recent Developments/ Strategic Initiatives

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment

Stain Remover Products Market

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900