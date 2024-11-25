USHBC Congratulates Senator Tim Scott On Becoming The Next NRSC Chair

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC) proudly congratulates Senator Tim Scott (R-SC) on his election as Chairman of the National Senatorial Committee (NRSC) for the 2026 election cycle.Javier Palomarez , USHBC President and CEO, released the following statement:“We commend Senator Tim Scott on his well-deserved election to lead the NRSC. His vision and dedication to fostering economic opportunity resonate deeply with the values of America's Hispanic business community. Senator Scott has consistently championed initiatives that support small businesses and empower underserved communities. We are confident his leadership will help shape a more prosperous future for our nation.”Palomarez continued:“Moreover, having Senator Scott serve as Chair of the Senate Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs Committee would be a historic and critical milestone. His leadership would be instrumental in ensuring sound economic policy, expanding access to capital, and promoting financial stability. The USHBC is eager to collaborate with Senator Scott as he leads these pivotal efforts that drive opportunity for all Americans.”To learn more, follow @myushbc and @JPalomarez on X.Visit ushbc/join to become a member today.About the USHBC​​Javier Palomarez is the President & CEO of the United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC). The United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC) is a voice for the Hispanic business community. A 501(c)6 non-profit organization, the USHBC focuses on improving access to contracting in the public and private sector, fair representation of Hispanics in business, media, and politics and ensuring Hispanics have a voice in the national dialogue. The USHBC is a nonpartisan organization.

