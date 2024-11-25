Virtual Currency Market Report 2024 - A $4.35 Billion Market In 2028, Registering A Compound Annual Growth Rate Of 12.6%.

Dublin, Nov. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Virtual Currency Market Report 2024" has been added to offering.

This Virtual Currency market report covers characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography.

The virtual currency market size has grown rapidly in recent years. It will grow from $2.41 billion in 2023 to $2.71 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.5%. The growth during the historic period can be attributed to the dominance of cryptocurrencies in developed countries, the increasing need for efficient and convenient payment methods, the presence of major digital payment companies, rising investments from institutional investors, and growing demand for cryptocurrencies due to their utility and scarcity.

The virtual currency market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $4.35 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.6%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to an increasing number of nodes, favorable government regulations, investments by private venture companies, growing acceptance of virtual currencies by consumer businesses, and expanding usage of blockchain technology.

Major trends expected during this period include the adoption of digital currencies such as e-RMB, the launch of Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs), the emergence of new cryptocurrencies, advancements in blockchain technology, and increased investment in innovative startups.



The increasing demand for digital payments is projected to drive the growth of the virtual currency market. Digital payments involve monetary transactions conducted electronically, offering advantages such as convenience, security, and speed over traditional payment methods. This growing adoption of digital payments supports the expansion of virtual currencies by providing secure and seamless transaction methods that integrate with various digital wallets and platforms. For example, in October 2023, data from the Canadian Payments Association, a Canada-based payment regulation and settlement organization, showed that Canadian online payment transactions increased from 1.0 billion in 2021 to 1.11 billion in 2022, representing an 11% rise. As a result, the rising demand for digital payments is fueling the growth of the virtual currency market.

Companies in the virtual currency sector are focusing on developing sophisticated financial infrastructure, such as institutional-grade solutions, to improve security and integration for digital assets. Institutional-grade solutions are advanced financial systems designed to meet the rigorous security, compliance, and operational requirements of large institutional investors. For instance, in October 2022, BNY Mellon, a US-based financial services firm, introduced a digital asset custody platform in the US. This platform allows a select group of clients to securely hold and transfer Bitcoin and Ethereum, marking the first multi-asset platform to combine the custody of both digital and traditional assets, thus enabling institutional clients to manage cryptocurrencies alongside their conventional financial assets.

Major companies operating in the virtual currency market are Binance, Xilinx, Coinbase, Robinhood, Gemini Space Station, Bitstamp, Bit fury Group, Bitpay Elliptic, Inc., Bit Go, Xapo Holdings, Bit Main Technologies, Coinjar, Cointelegraph, Gocoin, Millipay Systems, Safello, Unicoin DcX and HTX Global.

Markets Covered:

1) By Type: Centralized Virtual Currency; Decentralized Virtual Currency

2) By Component: Hardware; Software

3) By Usage: Trading; E-Commerce And Retail; Remittance; Payment; Other Usages

Key Companies Mentioned: Binance, Xilinx, Coinbase, Robinhood and Gemini Space Station

Countries: Australia; Brazil; China; France; Germany; India; Indonesia; Japan; Russia; South Korea; UK; USA; Canada; Italy; Spain

Regions: Asia-Pacific; Western Europe; Eastern Europe; North America; South America; Middle East; Africa

Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.

Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Key Attributes:

