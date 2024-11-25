Canadians Crossing The Border For Black Friday Deals Face Risk Of High Medical Costs Without Insurance

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Nov. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As Black Friday approaches, millions of Canadians are expected to cross the U.S. border, eager to take advantage of deep discounts and exclusive holiday deals. However, while these shoppers may score big on electronics, clothing, and other items, an unexpected medical emergency during a short U.S. visit could leave them with staggering expenses if they lack medical insurance. A recent analysis by InsureMyTrip.ca highlights the significant out-of-pocket costs Canadians could incur for an unexpected hospital visit in the U.S., particularly during quick cross-border shopping trips. For instance, in U.S. states that border Canada, a hospital stay can cost anywhere from $2,000 to $5,000 (CAD) per day. This doesn't account for additional charges like ambulance fees or diagnostic tests, which could escalate the costs even further. Estimated Daily Hospital Bill for Patients Receiving Care

State US Dollar CA Dollar Alaska 2,230.12 3,038.38 Idaho 3,665.56 4,994.07 Maine 2,886.51 3,932.67 Michigan 2,474.56 3,371.41 Minnesota 2,745.45 3,740.48 Montana 2,197.53 2,993.98 New Hampshire 2,999.50 4,086.61 New York 3,713.55 5,059.45 North Dakota 2,329.37 3,173.6 Ohio 3,391.92 4,621.25 Pennsylvania 2,988.81 4,072.04 Vermont 3,078.58 4,194.35 Washington 3,843.15 5,236.02

The Importance of Travel Insurance for Short Trips

Emergency Medical Coverage:

Given the potential for unexpected medical emergencies, even during short day trips to the U.S., purchasing travel medical insurance is crucial. Canadians understand their provincial health insurance will not cover them while abroad. Provincial health plans generally do not cover the full cost of medical services outside Canada, particularly in the U.S., where healthcare costs are significantly higher.

All-inclusive Coverage:

For Canadians planning to head to the U.S. for Black Friday deals, especially those staying overnight, an All-inclusive travel insurance plan offers essential protection. This coverage includes emergency medical expenses, baggage loss and delay, and trip cancellation or interruption.

Bottomline:

While the trend of Canadians driving across the border for day or weekend shopping trips continues to rise, it is important to be aware of the potential risks and costs associated with unexpected medical emergencies and other travel issues.

The high cost of emergency medical services in the U.S. underscores the importance of being prepared by purchasing travel medical insurance, even for short trips. This insurance provides vital protection against the financial burden of medical care, allowing travelers to focus on enjoying their shopping experiences without unnecessary worry. As this trend continues, it will be crucial for travelers to weigh the benefits of cross-border shopping against the potential financial risks involved, making travel insurance an essential part of their trip planning.

