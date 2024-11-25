Ice-T & Terry C. Carney, Sr. Host 'Put The Guns Down' Screening At Regal LA Live For Culver City Fest, Dec 14

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Put the Guns Down: A World Epidemic

Experience a powerful evening with Put the Guns Down: A World Epidemic, featuring a press and screening at Culver City Fest on Dec 14.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- On December 14, renowned artist and activist Ice-T, alongside filmmaker and community advocate Terry C. Carney, Sr., will host an exclusive screening of Put the Guns Down: A World Epidemic , an acclaimed documentary that has ignited powerful conversations around gun violence and mental health. Presented as part of the Culver City Film Festival, the event will take place at Regal LA Live in downtown Los Angeles. This timely documentary, which delves into the impact of gun violence on American communities, will be showcased to an audience committed to social change.With a press conference featuring Ice-T, Carney, and families whose loved ones were taken from them due to gun violence, this screening is set to provide an immersive experience that goes beyond the screen. The press conference will begin promptly at 4:00 PM, followed by the screening at 6:00 PM, held at Regal LA Live, 1000 W Olympic Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90015. Tickets are available to the public for just $15.00.Purchase your tickets here: https:Scroll and select:.BLOCK (DDDD) PUT THE GUNS DOWN: A WORLD EPIDEMIC.Saturday, December 14, 2024, Theater 13 at 6:00 PM SHARPThe film's executive producer, Ice-T, brings decades of cultural influence to the project, using his platform to spotlight critical social issues. Known for his pioneering contributions to hip-hop and acting, Ice-T continues to champion social causes, advocating for communities in need of systemic change. Terry C. Carney, Sr., founder of Platinum City Golden West Entertainment, draws on his personal experiences and extensive community work to create films that demand change. Together, Ice-T and Carney bring a shared commitment to addressing the often-overlooked issues of mental health and gun violence in America.Put the Guns Down: A World Epidemic has already garnered international acclaim for its powerful, unfiltered storytelling. The documentary presents deeply moving testimonies from survivors, family members, and advocates, weaving a compelling narrative that challenges viewers to look beyond statistics and understand the human cost of gun violence. The film doesn't stop at exposing the issue; it calls for action, aiming to inspire solutions that will address the root causes and catalyze healing within affected communities.“We wanted to make a film that goes beyond awareness to inspire real change,” said Carney.“By bringing these stories to light, we're building a platform for understanding and, hopefully, for progress.” Ice-T adds,“This documentary is about community, about empathy. Gun violence isn't just one community's problem – it's everyone's problem.”For out-of-town guests, discounted accommodations are available at the JW Marriott Hotel, conveniently located near the venue. The room package, starting at $279 per night, includes a $40 daily destination fee, which covers a range of amenities: a $40 room credit toward food and beverages at any hotel outlet or for in-room dining, enhanced in-room WiFi, access to a daily morning fitness class, complimentary admission to the GRAMMY Museum, a small popcorn at Regal Cinemas, and free bowling at Lucky Strike. To book, contact the hotel at (877) 622-3056 or visit .The Culver City Film Festival, running from December 8 through December 16, celebrates impactful storytelling, making Put the Guns Down: A World Epidemic a fitting centerpiece. As audiences come together to engage with this crucial subject, the screening will serve as both a film event and a rallying call for change.For press inquiries, please contact Rachel Dares PR at .... Don't miss this powerful evening at Regal LA Live on December 14-join us to witness, reflect, and ignite the conversation toward a safer, more compassionate future.

