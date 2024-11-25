Taxzerone Reminds Businesses Of The Importance Of Filing BOIR With Fincen Before The Deadline

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Simplify BOIR Filing with TaxZerone: Affordable, Secure, and Timely Solutions to Meet FinCEN Deadlines

- Alexia Zepeda, TaxZerone's spokesperson SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Businesses across the United States are urged to file their Beneficial Ownership Information Report (BOIR) with the Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) before the upcoming deadline to avoid significant penalties. TaxZerone, a leading IRS-authorized e-file provider, offers a simple, secure, and affordable solution to streamline the BOIR filing process.What is BOIR?The Beneficial Ownership Information Report (BOIR) is a critical filing requirement under the Corporate Transparency Act (CTA) that aims to combat money laundering, tax fraud, and other illicit activities by identifying and tracking the beneficial owners of companies.Who Must File?All companies registered in the U.S., including corporations, LLCs, and other similar entities, must submit BOIR to FinCEN . Exceptions include certain exempt entities, such as large corporations and heavily regulated businesses.When to File?📅Existing Companies (Registered Before January 1, 2024): The deadline to file your initial BOIR report is January 1, 2025.📅New Companies (Registered on or After January 1, 2024): You have 90 calendar days to file your BOIR report after receiving actual or public notice that your company's registration is effective.Penalties for Non-ComplianceFailing to meet the BOIR filing deadline can result in severe penalties, including fines of up to $591 per day for late submissions and potential criminal charges for willful non-compliance.Why Choose TaxZerone for BOIR Filing?TaxZerone simplifies the BOIR filing process with innovative features designed to save time and reduce stress:🎯 Comprehensive Support: Dedicated assistance via phone, email, and chat ensures guidance at every step.🎯Bulk Upload Capability: Easily manage filings for multiple companies.🎯Draft Saving: Save progress and return anytime to complete your report.🎯Beneficial Owner Portal: Beneficial owners can securely input their information and reuse details for multiple filings.🎯Record Keeping: Secure storage of reports for up to seven years for compliance and easy access.🎯Instant Status Notifications: Stay updated with real-time email alerts.🎯Convenient Integration: Effortlessly copy the company applicant as a Beneficial Owner.Affordable Pricing and DiscountsBOIR e-filing is available at an affordable price of $39.99 per filing. Users can also avail of a 10% discount with the code TZOBOIR10."Timely filing of the BOIR is not just a regulatory requirement; it's a step toward ensuring transparency and avoiding hefty penalties," said Alexia Zepeda, Spokesperson at TaxZerone. "With TaxZerone's simple and affordable e-filing solution, businesses can confidently file their reports without hassle. Our support team is available every step of the way to provide guided assistance, making compliance easier than ever. We encourage businesses to act now and take advantage of our user-friendly platform to meet their deadlines."Act Now to Stay CompliantTaxZerone urges businesses to prioritize BOIR filing before the deadline to avoid costly penalties. Filing is quick, secure, and hassle-free with TaxZerone's user-friendly platform.For more information or to start filing your BOIR, visit .About TaxZeroneTaxZerone is a trusted provider of simple, secure, and affordable e-filing solutions for businesses. With a commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction, TaxZerone offers comprehensive support and cutting-edge tools to ensure compliance with tax and reporting obligations.

