Unisys Named On Forbes America's Best Employers For Engineers List

BLUE BELL, Pa., Nov. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Unisys (NYSE: UIS ) is excited to announce that

Forbes has recognized the company as one of America's Best Employers for Engineers in 2025 . The demand for engineers is at an all-time high, and this new list from Forbes is designed to help engineers match their skill sets with the right employers. Unisys has a vibrant culture and is committed to ensuring employee satisfaction, creating career growth opportunities, delivering competitive compensation, and building a strong workplace culture for all employees.

"We are proud to stand among the best employers in America for engineers, an honor that reflects the company's strong roots as an innovator," said Ruchi Kulhari, senior vice president and chief human resources officer at Unisys. "Our exceptionally intelligent, talented professionals are passionate about creating new, innovative solutions that challenge the status quo every day. We meet their passion with unwavering support for their success and career growth."

Unisys fosters a winning culture by encouraging and celebrating employees who experiment and explore. To reinforce this, the company has established an environment of continuous learning, offering virtual and instructor-led training in business, technology and leadership practices. Additionally, employee-led forums facilitate individuals' sharing of expertise across business units.

Forbes' list of America's Best Employers for Engineers is created in partnership with Statista, a world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. Honorees were identified based on an independent survey of more than 22,000 U.S. employees working at companies with over 1,000 people within the country. The scores were based on two types of evaluations: those from employees and those from the public, including employees' friends, family and industry peers.

Click here to learn more about the Forbes list of America's Best Employers for Engineers in 2025.

