Stagwell (STGW) Announces December Investor Conference Schedule
Date
11/25/2024 9:17:16 AM
NEW YORK, Nov. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:
STGW ), the challenger Network built to transform marketing, today announced its participation in several upcoming investor conferences throughout December 2024.
December 3: Wells Fargo TMT Summit – Stagwell management will participate in a fireside chat at 3pm PT and 1x1 meetings throughout the day in Los Angeles.
December 4:
UBS Global technology conference – Stagwell management will host 1x1 meetings throughout the day in Phoenix.
December 9:
UBS Global Media Conference -- Stagwell management will host 1x1 meetings throughout the day in New York.
Visit
this page
to view upcoming investor events and programming from Stagwell. Reach out to
[email protected]
with questions.
About Stagwell
Stagwell (NASDAQ:
STGW ) is the challenger network built to transform marketing. We deliver scaled creative performance for the world's most ambitious brands, connecting culture-moving creativity with leading-edge technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. Led by entrepreneurs, our specialists in 34+ countries are unified under a single purpose: to drive effectiveness and improve business results for their clients.
.
IR Contact:
Ben Allanson
[email protected]
SOURCE Stagwell Inc.
