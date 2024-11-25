Stagwell (STGW) Announces December Investor Conference Schedule

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

NEW YORK, Nov. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Stagwell (NASDAQ:

STGW ), the challenger built to transform marketing, today announced its participation in several upcoming investor throughout December 2024.





December 3: TMT Summit – Stagwell management will participate in a fireside chat at 3pm PT and 1x1 meetings throughout the day in Los Angeles.

December 4:

UBS Global – Stagwell management will host 1x1 meetings throughout the day in Phoenix. December 9:

UBS Global Media Conference -- Stagwell management will host 1x1 meetings throughout the day in New York.

Visit

this page

to view upcoming investor events and programming from Stagwell. Reach out to

[email protected]

with questions.

About Stagwell

Stagwell (NASDAQ:

STGW ) is the challenger network built to transform marketing. We deliver scaled creative performance for the world's most ambitious brands, connecting culture-moving creativity with leading-edge technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. Led by entrepreneurs, our specialists in 34+ countries are unified under a single purpose: to drive effectiveness and improve business results for their clients.

.

IR Contact:

Ben Allanson

[email protected]



SOURCE Stagwell Inc.

