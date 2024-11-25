Kuehn Law Encourages EMKR, PIK, GABC, And PFC Investors To Contact Law Firm

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

NEW YORK, Nov. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kuehn Law, PLLC, a shareholder litigation law firm, is investigating potential claims related to the below-listed proposed mergers.

Kuehn Law may seek additional disclosures or other relief on behalf of the of these companies.



Kuehn Law is investigating whether the Boards of the below companies 1) acted to maximize shareholder value, 2) failed to disclose material information, and 3) conducted a fair process:



EMCORE Corporation (NASDAQ:

EMKR )

Click to Learn More

EMCORE Corporation has agreed to merge with Velocity One for $3.10 per share in cash.

Kidpik Corp. (NASDAQ : PIK )

Click to Learn More



Kidpik Corp.

has entered into a definitive agreement with Nina Footwear Corp. Under the proposed transaction terms, Nina's stockholders will own 80% of Kidpik's outstanding common stock.

German American Bancorp, Inc. (N ASDAQ: GABC)

Click to Learn More

German American Bancorp, Inc. has entered into a definitive agreement with Heartland Bancorp. Approximately 7.66 million shares of German American's common stock will be issued in connection with the proposed transaction, based on the projected number of Heartland common shares outstanding at closing.

Premier Financial Corp. ( NASDAQ : PFC )

Click to Learn More

Premier Financial Corp. is set to merge with WesBanco, Inc. for 0.80 of a share of WestBanco common stock for each share of Premier common stock.

Why Your Participation Matters:

SHAREHOLDER CASES: ADDRESSING THE INJUSTICE

As a shareholder your voice matters, and by getting involved, you contribute to the integrity and fairness of the financial markets.

Your investment. Your voice. Your future

How to Get Involved:

Kuehn Law is dedicated to safeguarding shareholder interests. Concerned shareholders are encouraged to contact the Firm at [email protected] or call (833) 672-0814. Kuehn Law covers all case costs and does not charge its investor clients.

Shareholders are advised to act promptly, as legal rights may be time-sensitive.

For additional information, please visit Merger Litigation - Kuehn Law .

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts:

Moon K. Young

Chief of Operations

Kuehn Law, PLLC

53 Hill Street, Suite 605

Southampton, NY 11968

[email protected]

(833) 672-0814

SOURCE Kuehn Law, PLLC

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED