(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Driven by advances in robotic technology, early detection, and minimally invasive procedures, the global lung cancer surgery is experiencing significant growth, with North America leading the charge in innovative solutions. Austin, Nov. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The S&S Insider report indicates that, “ The Lung Cancer Surgery Market Size was estimated at USD 5.4 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 7.9 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% over the forecast period 2024-2032. ” Market Overview The lung cancer surgery market is experiencing robust growth due to the increasing prevalence of lung cancer and the rise in demand for minimally invasive surgical procedures. Advances in robotic-assisted surgical systems and imaging technologies have significantly improved surgical precision and patient outcomes, further fueling demand. Suppliers meet demand with innovative products such as robotic-assisted surgery systems and monitoring tools, offering higher accuracy and shorter recovery times. Additionally, healthcare providers are investing heavily in advanced systems, driven by patient preferences for minimally invasive treatments with reduced postoperative complications. As a result, hospitals dominated the end-user segment, while ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs) are rapidly gaining traction due to their cost-effectiveness and quicker recovery timelines. Regionally, North America led the market owing to technological advancements, whereas the Asia-Pacific region is witnessing the fastest growth due to an expanding healthcare infrastructure and rising awareness about early detection and treatment.

Segment Analysis

By Product Type:

Robotic-assisted surgery systems dominated the market in 2023, holding 23.4% of the share due to their precision, low invasiveness, and improved surgical outcomes. These systems are preferred for their enhanced visualization and smaller incisions, which reduce complications and recovery times. Monitoring & Visualizing Systems are the fastest-growing segment, driven by advancements in imaging technologies like augmented fluoroscopy and cone-beam CT, which enhance accuracy and minimize risks.

By Surgery Type:

Minimally invasive surgery led with a 67.1% share in 2023, offering quicker recovery and fewer postoperative complications. The integration of robotic systems further propels this segment. Open Surgery, although growing slower, remains essential for complex cases requiring extensive resections.

By Procedure:

Lobectomy dominated with a 20.5% share in 2023, being the gold standard for early-stage lung cancer due to its high survival rates. Segmentectomy/Wedge Resection is the fastest-growing procedure, gaining popularity for treating localized tumors in patients with limited lung capacity.

By Cancer Stage:

Early-stage surgeries held a 62.3% share in 2023, as surgery is the primary treatment for localized tumors. Advanced-stage surgeries are growing rapidly due to increasing late-stage diagnoses and advancements in surgical techniques.

By End-User:

Hospitals dominated with 42.1% of the share in 2023, supported by robust infrastructure and expertise for complex procedures. Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs) are the fastest-growing, favored for their cost-effectiveness and quick recovery times in outpatient settings.

Regional Analysis

Dominating Region: North America

In 2023, North America held the largest share of the lung cancer surgery market, driven by the high adoption of robotic-assisted surgical systems and cutting-edge imaging technologies. The presence of industry leaders like Intuitive Surgical Inc. and Medtronic further fuels the growth, as these companies continue to innovate and develop advanced surgical tools. Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs) and hospitals in the U.S. and Canada are at the forefront of integrating these technologies, significantly enhancing procedural efficiency and patient outcomes. The region's strong healthcare infrastructure, coupled with a high demand for minimally invasive procedures, supports its dominance in the market. Additionally, the increasing preference for robotic systems that reduce recovery times and improve precision further solidifies North America's position as the leader in this market.

Fastest-Growing Region: Asia-Pacific

Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing region, driven by increased awareness of early diagnosis and treatment options, along with substantial investments in healthcare infrastructure. Countries such as China, India, and Japan are rapidly adopting advanced surgical techniques, including robotic-assisted surgeries. As the demand for high-quality medical care rises, there is a shift toward incorporating cutting-edge technologies. Companies like Medtronic and Johnson & Johnson are expanding their footprint in the region by introducing cost-effective robotic systems designed to cater to local market needs. This expansion, combined with an increase in healthcare access and the adoption of minimally invasive procedures, positions Asia-Pacific as a dynamic and rapidly growing market for thoracic robotic surgery.





Recent Developments



February 2023: Intuitive Surgical Inc. acquired Auris Health Inc., specializing in robotic-assisted bronchoscopy systems, to enhance its offerings in lung cancer surgeries. April 2023: Medtronic launched its Hugo robotic-assisted surgery (RAS) system in new markets, expanding thoracic surgical applications.

