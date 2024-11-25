CMUV Bancorp Announces 4Th Quarter 2024 Cash Dividend
Date
11/25/2024 9:16:59 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) EL CENTRO, Calif., Nov. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of CMUV Bancorp, the bank holding company for Community Valley Bank, has approved a $0.12 4th Quarter cash dividend per common share. The dividend will be payable on December 31, 2024, to all shareholders of record on December 9, 2024.
Contact:
Jon A. Edney
760-352-1889
...
MENAFN25112024004107003653ID1108923059
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.