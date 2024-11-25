Egypt Says 17 Missing After Red Sea Tourist Boat Capsizes

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Cairo: Egyptian authorities said 17 people, including foreigners, were missing and 28 others rescued after a yacht capsized off the country's Red Sea coast on Monday.

The vessel had been carrying 31 tourists of various nationalities and a 14-member crew at 5:30 am (0330 GMT) when a distress signal was sent out, said a statement from the Red Sea governorate.

The Sea Story embarked on Sunday on a multi-day diving trip from Ghalib in Egypt's southeast, and was due to dock in the town of Hurghada, 200 kilometres (124 miles) north, on Friday.

Governor Amr Hanafi said in a statement that some survivors were rescued by an aircraft, while others were transported by a warship to safety.

"Intensive search operations are underway in coordination with the navy and the armed forces," he said.

The Red Sea is a major tourist destination in Egypt, a country of 105 million in serious economic crisis. The sector employs two million people and generates more than 10 percent of GDP.