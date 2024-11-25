(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Digital Map is one of the fastest-growing markets, driven by growing demands for location-based services, advancements in geographic information systems (GIS), and the emergence of smart technologies. Pune, Nov. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital Map Market Size Analysis: “ According to SNS Insider,The Digital Map Market size was valued at USD 21.3 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.8% from 2024 to 2032 to reach USD 67.8 billion by 2032. ” Trends Impacting the Digital Map Market The digital transformation across industries has widely increased the demand for digital maps. Digital maps are now entering the most diverse areas, from unmanned vehicles and GPS navigation systems to smart cities and urban planning. With the increased integration of smart devices and location-based services into more consumer experiences, the demand for high-precision digital maps is on the rise. Within the automotive sector, the booming application of digital maps particularly in autonomous driving technology and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) are propelling the market demand. High-definition (HD) maps in real-time are needed for autonomous vehicles to drive on roads safely, and hence, the automotive industry is the largest end-user of digital maps. Moreover, digital mapping has become essential in the planning and management of infrastructure, urban development, and natural resource management, especially with the growth of Geographic Information Systems (GIS). GIS technology enables businesses to create, analyze, and visualize spatial data, which helps improve decision-making in sectors like agriculture, logistics, and urban planning. The proliferation of mapping applications in smartphones, combined with the increasing use of location-based services, has also played a pivotal role in the market's growth. Mapping applications are used by millions daily for navigation, traffic updates, weather forecasts, and delivery services, leading to the growing need for accurate and real-time map data.

Google LLC (Google Maps, Street View)

HERE Technologies (HERE WeGo, HERE HD Live Map)

TomTom International BV (TomTom GO, TomTom AmiGO)

Esri (ArcGIS Online, ArcGIS Pro)

Mapbox (Mapbox Studio, Mapbox Navigation SDK)

Maxar Technologies (Vivid Standard, Precision3D)

Digital Map Products, Inc. (LandVision, GovClarity)

OpenStreetMap Foundation (OSM Editor Tools, OSM Data Platform)

Lepton Software (SmartMaps, Mapytics) ThinkGeo LLC (Map Suite, ThinkGeo Cloud) Digital Map Marke t Report Scope:

Market Size in 2023 USD 21.3 billion Market Size by 2032 USD 67.8 billion CAGR CAGR of 13.8 % From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022

.Autonomous driving technologies rely heavily on high-definition maps, accelerating the demand for precise and dynamic mapping solutions.

.The growing use of Internet of Things (IoT) devices has increased the need for geospatial data, supporting real-time tracking and monitoring solutions.

.Connected devices such as smartphones and wearables are fostering demand for indoor and outdoor mapping services, aiding location-based applications.

Market Opportunities

One of the key opportunities driving the digital map market is the growing demand for augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) in navigation. AR technology, when integrated with mapping systems, enhances user experience by providing real-time, interactive navigation overlays. Similarly, VR is being used to simulate real-world environments in applications like urban planning and tourism, driving the need for high-accuracy digital maps.

Another significant trend reshaping the market is the development of 3D digital maps. These maps offer a more detailed and realistic representation of terrain, buildings, and infrastructure, which is crucial for industries like real estate, city planning, and construction. The shift toward 3D mapping is creating new opportunities for innovation, as digital maps become more dynamic and adaptable to various use cases. The rise of edge computing also presents a growth opportunity for the digital map market. By processing data closer to the source, edge computing allows for faster and more efficient map updates in real-time, particularly in applications requiring frequent updates such as autonomous vehicles, smart transportation systems, and logistics operations.

Regional Analysis

North America held a dominant position in the global digital map market with a 35% revenue share in 2023, particularly the United States plays an important role in the global digital map market. The region's advanced technological infrastructure, coupled with extensive investment in autonomous driving and smart transportation systems, is driving the demand for precise digital maps. The U.S. automotive industry, led by companies such as Tesla, General Motors, and Ford, is heavily investing in digital mapping solutions for self-driving vehicles and smart navigation systems. In addition to the automotive sector, industries like logistics, aerospace, and agriculture are increasingly adopting digital maps to optimize operations and enhance data-driven decision-making. The rapid integration of AI, cloud computing, and GIS technologies in digital mapping solutions is further boosting market growth in North America.

Asia-Pacific region is projected to grow with the fastest CAGR over the forecast period, driven by rapid urbanization, technological advancements, and high demand for navigation and smart infrastructure solutions. Countries like China, India, and Japan are investing heavily in the development of digital mapping solutions to enhance their smart city initiatives, logistics, and transportation networks. India's growing automotive and e-commerce sectors are increasingly leveraging digital maps to enhance delivery services, while Japan is making strides in integrating digital maps with its high-tech infrastructure, including autonomous public transportation. The increasing adoption of digital mapping technologies in these countries is expected to further boost the market in the region.

Market Segment Analysis

By Services:

In 2023, the digital map market was primarily dominated by development and integration services, accounting for more than 68% of the total market share. These services are crucial for creating and integrating high-precision maps that meet the needs of different industries, particularly automotive, GIS, and location-based. The increasing demand for tailored digital mapping solutions is driving the need for professional services, including data integration, consulting, and continuous map updates.

By End Use:

The automotive sector held the largest share of the digital map market in 2023, with a 39% market share. This dominance can be attributed to the rising adoption of autonomous vehicles, connected vehicles, and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), all of which rely heavily on digital maps for navigation, traffic data, and real-time decision-making. As autonomous driving technology advances, the automotive sector's reliance on high-definition, accurate digital maps is expected to grow even further.

Digital Map Marke t Segmentation:

By Type



Geographic Information System (GIS)

LiDAR

Digital Orthophotography

Aerial Photography Global Positioning System (GPS)

By Mapping Type



Indoor

Outdoor Metaverse

By Service



Consulting

Development & Integration Support & maintenance

By Application



Asset Tracking

Geo-positioning and Geocoding

Routing and Navigation Others

By End-use



Automotive

Military & Defense

Mobile Devices

Enterprise Solutions

Logistics, Travel, and Transportation

Infrastructure Development and Construction Others





Recent Developments



In 2023, HERE Technologies launched a new suite of map products that leverage AI to offer real-time traffic data, predictive analytics, and dynamic map updates. These solutions are aimed at enhancing the efficiency of transportation systems, particularly in urban environments. In 2023, TomTom introduced a series of advancements in digital mapping for autonomous vehicles, including high-definition maps that provide real-time updates for safer navigation in dynamic environments.

