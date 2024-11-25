Paradigm Oil & Gas, Inc. (PDGO) Reflects On A Transformative 2024, Poised For Continued Growth In 2025

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Nov. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 2024 has been a pivotal year for Paradigm Oil & Gas, (OTC: PDGO) ( “ PDGO”), marked by strategic decisions, focused expansion efforts, and enhanced communication initiatives. As the company continues solidifying its position in the market, it remains committed to fostering growth and creating value for its investors.



Expansion : The company strategically streamlined its initiatives, discontinuing ventures with uncertain returns while channeling resources into promising opportunities to enhance its competitive edge.

Growth Opportunities : PDGO has actively pursued new prospects to broaden its footprint and establish itself as a formidable player in the market. Enhanced Digital Presence : As part of its commitment to transparency and communication, PDGO launched its official account on“X” (formerly Twitter), @PDGOInc . Efforts are underway to integrate this channel with OTCMarkets to ensure seamless updates for stakeholders.



CEO Paul Rachmuth expressed optimism about the future by reflecting on the year's achievements: "I look forward with great enthusiasm to keeping the investment community informed about our progress as we embark on an exciting 2025."

PDGO remains committed to delivering value for its investors and building a robust foundation for long-term success.

About Paradigm Oil & Gas, Inc.:

Paradigm Oil & Gas, Inc. is a dynamic player in the oil and gas industry, dedicated to creating sustainable value for its stakeholders through strategic investments and operational excellence. With a focus on growth and innovation, the company aims to capitalize on emerging opportunities in the energy sector.

Safe Harbor

This release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements appear in a number of places in this release and include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the Company, its directors or its officers with respect to, among other things: (i) financing plans; (ii) trends affecting its financial condition or results of operations; (iii) growth strategy and operating strategy. The words "may," "would," "will," "expect," "estimate," "can," "believe," "potential" and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements because of various factors. More information about the potential factors that could affect the business and financial results is and will be included in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and/or OTC Markets.

Paul Rachmuth, CEO

Board Chairman

Paradigm Oil & Gas, Inc.

447 Broadway

2nd Floor, Unit 103 New York, NY 10013

646-543-1838

