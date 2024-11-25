عربي


Schouw & Co. Share Buy-Back Programme, Week 47 2024


11/25/2024 9:16:52 AM

Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 47 2024

On 4 March 2024, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 13 of 1 March 2024. Under the programme, Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 200 million during the period 4 March 2024 to 31 December 2024.

The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission's delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).

Trading day No. of shares Average price Amount
Accumulated until 15/11/2024 304,487 559.09 170,235,687
Monday, 18 November 2024 1,800 562.44 1,012,392
Tuesday, 19 November 2024 1,900 546.32 1,038,008
Wednesday, 20 November 2024 2,100 549.66 1,154,286
Thursday, 21 November 2024 2,200 544.28 1,197,416
Friday, 22 November 2024 2,300 547.42 1,259,066
In the period 18/11/2024 - 22/11/2024 10,300 549.63 5,661,168
Accumulated 4/3/2024 - 22/11/2024 314,787 558.78 175,896,855
Following the above transactions Schouw & Co. holds a total of 1,925,713 treasury shares corresponding to 7.70% of the total share capital of 25,000,000 shares.

Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.

Jørgen Dencker Wisborg, Chairman
Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, telephone number +45 86 11 22 22

Attachments

  • 2024-11-25 FBM24-64 SBB-w47 ENG
  • SBB2024 Week 47

MENAFN25112024004107003653ID1108923031


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
