Mosaicx Executive Wins 2024 CX Leaders Award

OMAHA, Neb., Nov. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mosaicx , a conversational AI pioneer, today announced that President Rebecca Jones has been honored in the 2024 CX Leaders Awards , receiving recognition in the Women in CX category. The Women in CX award celebrates a female leader who has demonstrated exemplary leadership, innovation and influence in the field of customer experience.







The CX Leaders Awards 2024 is a celebration of the innovators, pioneers and change-makers redefining customer experience. Hosted by CX Today, this prestigious awards program honors leaders driving exceptional customer interactions and forward-thinking strategies and fostering communities that inspire lasting engagement. Judging is based on an individual's ability to demonstrate leadership, influence, innovation, implementation, advocacy and community engagement.

As president of Mosaicx, Jones has taken a company formed 30 years ago to support call center operations and expertly navigated it into the world of conversational AI. Mosaicx leverages AI to deliver tangible, meaningful outcomes to businesses in the finance, insurance, healthcare, telecommunications, travel and retail industries. Since joining Mosaicx in 2021, Jones has led efforts to reimagine how businesses interact with their customers, delivering improvements in customer retention by up to 10%. With this recognition, Jones joins a distinguished group of industry-leading peers, highlighting her dedication to addressing customer needs and showcasing Mosaicx' impact on the CX industry.

“I'm deeply honored to receive this prestigious award from CX Today,” said Jones.“This recognition reflects Mosaicx' collective commitment to drive meaningful customer experiences. I couldn't be prouder of our team's dedication to continually raising the bar for innovative and impactful customer interactions.”

See the full list of CX Leaders Awards winners .

Mosaicx has been a CX pioneer for more than 30 years, guiding customers to make the right investments based on industry and consumer needs. The company's journey reflects a deep understanding of the evolving CX landscape and the specific needs of businesses of various sizes and industries. To learn more about Mosaicx, visit .

