Senasys Celebrates 25 Years of Innovation in Temperature and Pressure Control

Eau Claire, WI, Nov. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Senasys proudly marks 25 years of delivering high-quality devices that solve problems related to temperature management , pressure/vacuum/air flow control , industrial machining , and more. Since its founding in 1999, Senasys has grown from a small team of three into a dynamic company with over fifty employees, operating from two state-of-the-art facilities totaling 60,000 square feet in Eau Claire, Wisconsin.

Today, Senasys produces over a million products annually across 15+ varieties, all organized under 12 distinct product lines . Our extensive offerings include:



Senasys: Bi-Metal Snap Disc Thermostats

Stemco: Bulb and Capillary Thermostats and Thermowells

Presair: Pneumatic Switches and Controls

Tempro: Line Voltage Thermostats and Guards

Firestat: Duct Limit Switches

K-Kontrols: NEMA 4X & NEC 547 Rated Temperature Controls

CMC: Multi Light Controls

P Series: Oiltight Controls

Empire Corrugated Machinery: Replacement Parts for the Corrugated Box Industry

New Century Heaters: Immersion Heaters for Aluminum and Zinc Melting

Senasys Machine: Custom Machining Iso-Tip: Cordless Soldering Irons and Accessories







Senasys

These solutions address a wide range of industrial needs, from temperature and pressure control to soldering and machining, providing OEMs with reliable options for optimizing their operations.

Senasys remains committed to being a leading manufacturer where innovation meets precision, supporting original equipment manufacturers worldwide. We proudly serve a wide range of industries , including food equipment, medical, industrial, HVAC, aerospace, agriculture, aquatic, and electronics. Our dedication to problem-solving extends from assisting OEMs with unique device challenges to offering quick, dependable supply solutions tailored to the needs of both small manufacturers and Fortune 500 companies.

“Reaching this milestone highlights our dedication to quality, innovation, and customer support,” said Sara Ninneman, Sales and Marketing Manager.“We pride ourselves on delivering reliable, American-made products that exceed the expectations of our partners, whether they are small-scale operations or large-volume manufacturers.”

With a focus on continued growth, Senasys is always seeking to expand our product line offerings through strategic acquisitions. This approach allows us to enhance our capabilities and ensure we remain at the forefront of industry innovation. Our in-house fabrication capabilities enable us to customize products to meet specific requirements, such as terminal connections and bracket designs. Additionally, we make many common parts available for direct purchase on our websites, ensuring accessibility and efficiency for our end-users.

As we celebrate 25 years of excellence, Senasys looks to the future with a focus on continuing to serve as a trusted partner in these diverse fields. Our commitment to innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction remains steadfast, positioning us to adapt to new technologies and market demands while strengthening our partnerships with OEMs across the globe.

About Senasys

Headquartered in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, Senasys delivers reliable, American-made temperature and pressure control solutions across 12 diverse product lines. With advanced in-house fabrication capabilities, we customize products to meet the unique needs of our OEM partners. Our core values-Attention to Detail, Dependability, Accountability, Problem Solving, Teamwork, and Efficiency-drive our commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction, making us a trusted partner for industries worldwide. We are always exploring new opportunities to grow our offerings through strategic acquisitions. Learn more at .

