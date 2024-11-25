SEALSQ Post-Quantum Chips: Ideal For Securing Critical Infrastructures Against Quantum Attacks

SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ: LAES) (“SEALSQ” or the“Company”), a leader in semiconductor, PKI, and post-quantum solutions, today announced that is at the forefront of the transition to the robotization era with its groundbreaking post-quantum chips. Designed to defend against the rising threat of quantum cyberattacks, these advanced chips are set to revolutionize security for critical infrastructure sectors globally.

SEALSQ's post-quantum chips provide certified quantum-resistant security, optimized to safeguard the increasingly interconnected and digitized world. In light of accelerating advancements in quantum computing, SEALSQ chips offer robust encryption capabilities to protect sensitive data and operations from being compromised by future quantum decryption.

Securing Critical Infrastructures for the Future

Critical infrastructure industries-such as healthcare, energy, finance, and agriculture-are the backbone of national economies and daily life. However, these sectors face mounting threats from cyberattacks that can disrupt operations, compromise sensitive data, and have far-reaching consequences for society.

Quantum computing, while promising immense technological advancements, also poses significant risks due to its ability to decrypt classical encryption methods which endangers the stability and security of critical infrastructures. SEALSQ's post-quantum chips are engineered to counter these risks, providing an unmatched level of protection with quantum-resistant algorithms that ensure data integrity and operational continuity.

Leading the Robotization Era

As the global economy shifts toward automation and robotics, the demand for secure and efficient hardware solutions becomes paramount. Robotic systems will play a central role in critical tasks, from managing healthcare diagnostics to optimizing energy grids and financial transactions. SEALSQ's post-quantum chips are uniquely suited to meet these demands, ensuring that robotic systems are impervious to cyber threats while maintaining optimal performance.

SEALSQ is actively engaging with major electronics manufacturers to co-develop customized quantum-resistant chips tailored for their specific needs. These collaborations are poised to solidify SEALSQ's position as a key enabler of secure digital and robotic ecosystems.

SEALSQ focuses on selling integrated solutions based on Semiconductors, PKI and Provisioning services, while developing Post-Quantum technology hardware and software products. Our solutions can be used in a variety of applications, from Multi-Factor Authentication tokens, Smart Energy, Smart Home Appliances, and IT Network Infrastructure, to Automotive, Industrial Automation and Control Systems.

Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC) refers to cryptographic methods that are secure against an attack by a quantum computer. As quantum computers become more powerful, they may be able to break many of the cryptographic methods that are currently used to protect sensitive information, such as RSA and Elliptic Curve Cryptography (ECC). PQC aims to develop new cryptographic methods that are secure against quantum attacks.

