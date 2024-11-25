AAA-ICDR® Recognized As A 2025 Best Remote And Hybrid Workplace In America

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New York, Nov. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Arbitration Association-International Centre for Dispute ® (AAA-ICDR) has been named to the 2025 Best Remote and Hybrid Workplaces in America list by Best Companies Group. The award recognizes companies that excel in creating effective remote and hybrid work environments across the United States, highlighting their commitment to flexible and inclusive company cultures.

“In today's economy, top employers know that unlocking the full potential of their people–whether on-site, remote or hybrid–is essential,” said Eric Dill, AAA-ICDR senior vice president and chief people officer.“We've built a thriving culture, with great teams working beyond traditional office spaces, and we're honored to be recognized as a leader among companies that provide flexibility to employees while maintaining high client satisfaction.”

Best Companies Group managed the registration and survey process, analyzed data and used its proprietary algorithm to determine the final rankings. The evaluation considered each nominated company's size, workplace policies, practices, demographics and employee survey results, which measured the employee experience. According to their algorithm, final scores determined which companies were recognized and which ranked at the top of their respective categories.

The AAA-ICDR will learn its placement when the rankings are announced on Jan. 24, 2025. For more information about Best Companies Group's Best Remote and Hybrid Workplaces in America 2025, visit .

About the American Arbitration Association

The not-for-profit AAA is the leading alternative dispute resolution (ADR) service provider. It has administered more than eight million ADR cases since its founding in 1926. With offices throughout the United States and Singapore, the AAA provides organizations of all sizes in virtually every industry with ADR services and products. For more information, visit .

About the International Centre for Dispute Resolution

The International Centre for Dispute Resolution is the international division of the AAA and the largest international provider of dispute resolution services. Established in 1996, the ICDR serves parties from over 100 countries with multilingual staff experienced in international dispute resolution proceedings and a roster of over 725 arbitrators and mediators. For more information, visit .

