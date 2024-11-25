The Pause Technologies Inc. Wins First Place In The HITLAB X Versalietm Innovation Challenge

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- [Phoenix, AZ] - November 25th, 2024 - The Pause Technologies Inc., the company behind the innovative menopause management thePause TM, has been awarded first place in the prestigious HITLAB x VersalieTM Innovation Challenge. Selected from hundreds of innovative submissions, this accolade highlights thePauseTM 's mission to make menopause support accessible and personalized through their digital health platform. The company will receive a $25,000 prize to continue advancing its impactful work.Susan Sly, CEO and Founder of thePauseTM, expressed her gratitude: "We are deeply honored to receive this recognition from HITLAB and VersalieTM. Congratulations to our fellow finalists, Tag and Proov, for their innovative solutions and Amy West's dedication to advancing women's health. This achievement is a testament to the hard work from our team, our advisors, and our technical partners - HPE, STN, and Microsoft who have helped contribute to the infrastructure of a platform that is transforming how women experience menopause-all in under a year. This is a win for everyone.”Dr. Mia Chorney, Co-founder and CMO of thePauseTM, highlighted the importance of collaboration in achieving this milestone: "In the United States, the statistics illustrate that we have a women's health crisis, with 6,000 women entering menopause daily, pushing the certified menopause provider to patient ratio to a staggering 1:30,000. Our board of health professionals, alongside our dedicated tech team, has worked tirelessly to create a robust, evidence-based platform. Together, we are addressing a critical need, and this award fuels our commitment to empowering women globally with innovative tools and support."Dr Krockover MD, CEO, Woman Centered, and women's health expert and femtech investor, and Managing Director, Golden Seeds: "The Pause team's national recognition validates the importance of their evidence-based, AI-enabled approach to menopause care. This win is particularly significant as it showcases Arizona's rapidly growing femtech ecosystem and signals our emergence as a hub for women's health technology that will improve lives locally, nationally and globally.The HITLAB x VersalieTM Innovation Challenge celebrated the unique needs of women undergoing menopause, with participants presenting cutting-edge solutions that leverage data, clinical insights, and digital innovation to improve women's health. The competition received hundreds of submissions from forward-thinking innovators, with three finalists selected to showcase their exceptional approaches during a live virtual pitch event judged by a distinguished panel of industry experts.1st Place: thePauseTM ($25,000)2nd Place: Tag ($15,000)3rd Place: Proov, recipient of the Audience Choice Award ($10,000)Amy West, Principal Director of Advisory Services and Chair of Women's Health Tech Initiative at HITLAB, commended the finalists: "Each of these solutions has the potential to make a real difference for millions of women navigating menopause. HITLAB, in partnership with VersalieTM, is proud to spotlight these trailblazing innovations that address an underserved area of digital health."thePauseTM continues to expand its reach, integrating wearable technology, personalized AI coaching, and gamified engagement into its platform to foster meaningful behavior change. The prize funds will support further research and development, including studies on improving menopause management for women of color, a demographic often overlooked in existing research.About thePauseTMthePauseTM is a female-founded health technology company dedicated to revolutionizing menopause management through innovative AI-driven and gamified solutions. By empowering women with personalized tools and resources, thePauseTM is creating a supportive, intuitive, and impactful platform to transform how menopause is experienced worldwide. For more information, visitAbout HITLABHITLAB is a global organization dedicated to improving healthcare through the innovative use of emerging technologies. Through events, challenges, and thought leadership, HITLAB accelerates healthcare solutions to enhance access, quality, and outcomes worldwide. Learn more atAbout VersalieTMVersalieTM is a pioneering digital health company committed to creating transformative solutions in healthcare. By collaborating with innovators and leveraging cutting-edge technology, VersalieTM is driving meaningful change in women's health and beyond. For more information, visit .

