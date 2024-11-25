SPRY Manufacturing Unveils New Pilot Plant, Igniting Innovation Engine

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

ANDREWS, SC, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- SPRY Manufacturing, a new innovative of breakthrough products in various end markets, today announced the grand opening of its new facility in Andrews, South Carolina. This marks a significant milestone for SPRY, signifying its commitment to American craftsmanship and dedication to revolutionizing safety in the workplace.SPRY: Powered by InnovationSPRY isn't new to the game. Founded in 2024 by industry veteran Rob Honeycutt, a powerhouse behind successful brands like SixAxis®, SafeRack®, and ErectaStep®, SPRY leverages over two decades of leadership in building world-class products. With a team of seasoned professionals and a relentless pursuit of cutting-edge technology, SPRY is poised to deliver unrivaled speed, value, and innovation."We're ecstatic to unveil our new pilot plant," exclaims Rob Honeycutt, CEO of SPRY Manufacturing."This facility embodies our unwavering dedication to American manufacturing and the power of innovation. It allows us to rapidly develop and produce our groundbreaking solutions, fueling growth and creating exciting opportunities."This pilot plant is SPRY's launchpad for future expansion, allowing them to scale operations and meet the skyrocketing demand for their revolutionary solutions. As SPRY continues to push the boundaries of manufacturing, they remain steadfast in delivering exceptional products and services that prioritize safety, efficiency, and maximizing productivity.Leading the Charge: Swivels Custom Material Handling CartsThe new SPRY facility will be the production hub for a powerhouse of brands, kicking off with Swivels®, a leading name in custom material handling carts. Swivels' carts are renowned for:. Industry-leading expertise: Designed by experienced engineers with a deep understanding of industry challenges.. Superior safety: Ergonomically designed carts minimize worker strain and reduce the risk of injuries.. Enhanced efficiency: Streamlined workflows and effortless material movement lead to significant productivity gains.. Customizable Solutions: From autonomous guidance and automated lifting to heavy-duty capacities and pegboard designs, Swivels offers unparalleled customization to perfectly suit your specific needs.Beyond Swivels – Future BrandsSPRY is more than just Swivels. They envision themselves as an entrepreneurial product incubator, bringing a multitude of new brands and products to life. This vision fuels their growth and paves the way for exciting expansions planned for Andrews in the coming years.Building a Brighter Future with American CraftsmanshipSPRY's commitment extends beyond innovative products. They are passionate about fostering a skilled workforce and creating a positive impact on the local community. This new facility brings high-quality jobs to Andrews, empowering residents and contributing to the region's economic growth.Join the SPRY RevolutionSPRY is actively seeking talented individuals to join their ever-growing team. The company offers a dynamic work environment at the forefront of safety innovation. Visit the SPRY Manufacturing website to explore career opportunities and learn more about the company's mission.

